Google bets on fiber as AI demand soars

Google is doubling down on physical network infrastructure — particularly fiber broadband — as explosive demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services stretches the limits of existing digital networks.

The tech giant adopted this decision at a time when individuals showed heightened interest in faster internet, driven by surging demand for AI technology and other data-intensive applications.

Google seeks to stay competitive in the tech ecosystem

This new firm is set to feature Google Fiber’s fiber-optic Internet service, GFiber, as well as Radiate’s business, also known as Astound. Stonepeak is believed to own the largest share of this company. At the same time, Google is expected to retain a smaller stake, said sources familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous, as the talks were private.

To verify this claim, these sources cited an earlier statement from Stonepeak noting its plan to allocate approximately $1 billion in preferred equity.

This situation prompted reports to reach out to Stonepeak, Google, and Radiate for clarification; however, they did not respond. Notably, talks are still ongoing; therefore, the deal is more likely to undergo amendments.

On the other hand, reports from reliable sources reveal that the American technology company has been evaluating options to separate its fiber business. According to a 2024 report, sources familiar with the situation alleged that Alphabet is open to investments from GFiber’s outside investors to back its global adoption.

Meanwhile, apart from this fiber project, Google claimed to have made significant investments totaling tens of billions of dollars in AI to strengthen its global position in AI data centers. Towards the end of last year, the tech giant invested about $15 billion in India and $9 billion in South Carolina. This move backs the tech firm’s long-standing goal of becoming a leader in the tech industry.

To further illustrate its commitment to achieving this goal, the CEO of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, released a statement disclosing that Google intends to allocate around $15 billion over the coming half-decade to build a new AI-driven data center in southern India. With this initiative in place, the tech company seeks to establish a global network of its AI data centers.

During an event in New Delhi, Kurian commented that, “This will be the largest AI hub we’re building outside of the United States,” adding that, “it is part of a worldwide network of AI centers across 12 different countries.”

Google seeks to explore the tech industry with significant AI innovations

Following Google’s focus on AI expansion, sources highlighted that the new AI data center hub, anticipated to begin operations in July 2028, will feature improved AI infrastructure, enhanced fiber-optic networks, and significant energy reserves across three regional sites.

Moreover, the company noted that the facility will be geographically located in Visakhapatnam, a major port city and industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh, India. It is set to start with an initial capacity of 1 gigawatt and later increase to several gigawatts.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, weighed in on this development, calling the India-based AI hub a “landmark development that will introduce Google’s AI innovations to the country’s vast population”.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.