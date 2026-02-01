Justin Sun’s ex-girlfriend releases information of fake identities he allegedly used to manipulate TRX prices

Justin Sun’s alleged ex-girlfriend Ten Ten is back. And this time, she brought names. She posted a long message on X, claiming Justin built his early TRX fortune by using employees’ identities to run fake Binance accounts.

Ten Ten said the reason she released this is because:- “After my last post, he sent out a wave of lies about me using Chinese KOLs. They’re the same ones he’s been paying for years to pump coins before the rug.”

She said these influencers are anonymous, coordinated with projects, and profit by pushing retail traders to buy just before sell-offs. She said some get as much as 20,000 USDT per post. “Once the pump ends, they disappear. Retail loses everything, and no one helps them.”

Ten Ten names twelve employees used to open Binance accounts

Ten Ten said Justin didn’t use bots or fake users. He used real people. “He made his employees give him their ID cards and phone numbers,” she wrote. “Then he had Wang Bingyu open accounts using their names. After that, he started selling TRX through those accounts.”

Ten posted the names of twelve people from mainland China, alleging that all of them worked under Justin at the time.

The list included Zhao Ling, Liu Jintong, Huang Kaijie, Du Xuewen, Quan Yueyuan, Han Min, Zhao Jitong, Liu Tingting, Liu Siqin, Zhang Xin, Jiang Nijun, and Wei Shuai.

“I have full records—emails, exchange activity, login logs, phone data. Everything,” the woman said. She claimed she can hand it over to investigators through secure channels.

She said some of these people were later locked up in Chinese jails “under random excuses.” She didn’t say what charges they faced but said they were removed after playing their part. “They gave him the access, helped him cash out, and then got discarded,” she wrote.

She says entire system was built to drain retail investors

Ten Ten said Justin used public hype to build interest around TRX. “He made people think he was a genius,” she wrote. “But it was just media tricks. He printed coins, told stories, and made everyone believe.” She said the only real plan was to pull in buyers and exit while prices were high.

She explained that KOLs were paid to time their signals around these dumps and they’d post just before a coin crashed. “It was all planned. It happened again and again.”

“In many cases, project teams even collaborated with capital pools and Ponzi-style operations to artificially drive up token prices, jointly harvesting retail investors and then splitting the profits with those capital pools,” said Ten.

“There were no big ideas,” she wrote. “No vision. Just greed.” She said retail traders were always the target, and that the system was never built for them. “They were there to get drained,” she said.

Ten Ten said she doesn’t care about gossip. “People keep talking about me,” she wrote. “But that’s not what matters. The only thing that matters is that everything he built was fake.”

She then followed up with a joke that, “I also have an ‘Epstein files’ of the crypto world.”

