Justin Sun Advocates Pro-Crypto President Amid Trump-Biden Tensions

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has called on the blockchain community to get behind a presidential candidate with favorable views toward cryptocurrencies. Speaking to the public on Sunday, Sun stressed that the crypto community should support a candidate who supports digital assets.

He mentioned that the community, the companies, and the protocols are big players whose opinions should be taken into consideration and whose rights should be defended. On Monday, Sun reinforced his message in a post on X, advocating for unity within the cryptocurrency sector.

He argued that the community should send a clear signal that their interests need to be encouraged and protected. Sun warned that candidates who fail to support the cryptocurrency industry risk losing the votes of 50 million cryptocurrency users.

We should convey a clear message that we will only support 🇺🇸 presidential candidates who are friendly to cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency community should unite to send a clear signal to society that this is an industry with a unified voice. The interests of the… — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) May 27, 2024

The two candidates have been forced to reveal their position on cryptocurrency as political tensions build up to the November election in the United States. The leading presidential candidate of the Republican party, Donald Trump, has recently shown a positive attitude towards the cryptocurrency industry. Trump also stated that if he gets elected, he will pardon the founder of the Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht.

Speaking in Truth Post, He said that he has no negative attitude towards cryptocurrency companies and that the U. S. should be a leader in this sphere. He then turned to the current President Joe Biden and accused him of desiring to slow down the cryptocurrency industry.

“There is no second place. Crooked Joe Biden, on the other hand, the worst president in the history of our country, wants it to die a slow and painful death. That will never happen with me!”

On the other hand, President Biden has had more of a regulatory stance towards cryptocurrencies. Recently he threatened to veto attempts to repeal the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) SAB121. Biden’s campaign has pointed out that Trump has been supported by the cryptocurrency leaders, pointing out that Trump campaign collected $50m in a recent fundraising dinner which was more than Biden’s campaign.

Cryptocurrency Stances Expected to Sway Swing State Voters

Data indicates that digital assets are a key issue for 20% of voters in swing states. Trump and Biden’s contrasting positions on cryptocurrency are likely to influence voters’ decisions generally, and particularly in these states. Trump and Biden are currently close in the polls, and the support of the cryptocurrency sector could be a vital factor in the election outcome.

Given the proximity of the election, the position of the cryptocurrency community and its influence on voter choice is becoming more apparent. The candidates’ perspectives on digital assets are set to become decisive factors in the political process.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Damilola Lawrence