WeChat ban in US has been denied by the honorable court.

Federal Judge Laurel Beeler denies the request to take down the WeChat mobile app.

The judge deems the provided data misaligned and unjustified.

Over 19 million WeChat users of America will continue to enjoy the updated services of the mobile app as a Californian federal judge rejected the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) plea to take down the app availability for download through Apple and Google stores.

Arguing that WeChat like TikTok services constitutes a serious national security threat, the Department of Justice expected to convince Laurel Beeler, U.S. Magistrate Judge of the danger of the Tencent mobile program. The application seems to be a victim US-China trade war.

Much to their dismay the magistrate is reported to have rejected their claims and provided proofs of evidence weighing heavily towards the mobile app posing a number of security issues deeming it best to be banned from American mobile users.

WeChat ban in US rejected based on arguments

Beeler’s statements of Oct 23, Friday suggest the presented data and drawn conclusion by government officials to be misaligned and non-justified with the claims made against the Mobile app. Rejecting the WeChat ban in US he deemed the event to have added unnecessary professes take government inclined interests forward.

The app popular among the US and China-based users is available for personal and corporate business purposes and is similar to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Venmo. Users have dejected the government claims for the WeChat ban in US as a communication source, based on mere speculation.

Another order proceeding initiated by the Commerce Department of the US, similar in nature, has been obstructed in September by Laurel Beeler that would have dictated the app’s ban through US-based App stores. The department was expected to have prohibited distribution of both WeChat and TikTok.

As per earlier reports of The New York Times, TikTok users will be bereaved from access to updates and upgrades to improve and maintain the app effective from Sunday Night – Wilbur Ross, US Commerce secretary.