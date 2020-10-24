First AirAsia cargo only blockchain flight flies today.

The flight is taking cargo from Thailand to Japan.

The Ferightchain program was launched in April 2020.

Malaysia-based airline Air Asia’s logistic arm “Teleport” announced adding additional eleven weekly flights dedicated to cargo to run across Southeast Asian destinations from airports of Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK). The blockchain flights are operational through airline subsidiaries Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X boasting a fleet of 62 A320 aircrafts.

Earlier this year (April), AirAsia launched “Freightchain,” a unique cargo carrier dedicated platform to run on blockchain technology offering shippers and freight dealers the convenience of online booking with clarity on flight capacity and in turn reducing the delivery time critical to the nature of cargo businesses. The launch of its one of a kind blockchain flight service to cushion the collapse of the air market owing to the global pandemic proved to be a fruitful move and further presses upon the critical role blockchain advancements continue to play in these ever-evolving times.

Blockchain flights to boost air freight services

Diminishing the conventional line of going through sales and email channels, the Freightchain digital platform enriches the users with a real-time experience offering much-needed transparency and effectively balances the supply and demand scale within a robust and rapidly changing environment.

Freightchain facilitates its customers by filtering out their searches in order to reach the target destination most effectively. Availability of several blockchain flight routes, itineraries as well as devising customized itineraries by a combination of routes of 3 different airlines are some of its distinct features said Teleport chief operating officer, Adrian Loretz. She also highlighted the one of a kind bidding system wherein customers are allowed to online bid on desired routes and receive accepted bid’s acknowledgment instantly.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi (BKK) is expected to run weekly cargo dedicated flights to Colombo (CMB) and bi-weekly flights to Chennai (MAA), Dhaka (DAC), and Singapore (SIN) while the Don Mueang (DMK) airports weekly flight routes consist of New Delhi (DEL) and Male (MLE and bi-weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur (KUL).

Thai AirAsia X, which has 14 A330s, began flying an A330-300 chartered by shipping line Maersk to transport tires from Thailand to Japan. Thai AirAsia’s fleet consists of 62 A320 family aircraft.