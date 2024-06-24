$JOSE Meme Coin Pre-Sale Launches on Pinksale June 24

Madrid, Spain, June 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Press Release: $JOSE Pre-Sale Launches on Pinksale June 24

In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, a new meme coin, $JOSE, is set to make its mark with a unique total supply of only 21 million tokens. This distinct feature sets $JOSE apart from the typical multi-trillion supply meme coins, offering a rare and innovative entry into the meme coin market.

$JOSE: A Community-Driven Initiative Set to Influence the Crypto Space

In an environment where meme coins like Book of Meme (BOME) and Dog Wif Hat (WIF) have seen substantial growth, the $JOSE team is certain that $Jose has all it needs to be positioned as the next significant player in the market. Built on the Solana network, $JOSE aims to offer a stable and long-term presence in the cryptocurrency space. With a focus on community engagement and a meme-inspired character, $JOSE is designed to appeal to a broad audience.

Key Details of the $JOSE Pre-Sale

The $JOSE team has locked 6,814,450 tokens for 100 years, significantly reducing the available supply from its initial 21 million tokens. The presale, launching at a price of 0.000394 SOL, is set to reduce the tokens in circulation. The subsequent launch price is set at 0.000526 SOL.

To ensure security and investor confidence, $JOSE has partnered with Pinksale, completing an audit and KYC process. Additionally, 75% of team tokens have been locked. Following the presale, the token will be auto-listed on Raydium, allowing investors to claim their tokens directly on the Pinksale website. Purchase limits are set between a minimum of 0.01 SOL and a maximum of 20 SOL to prevent large investors from dominating the market.

The Vision for $JOSE

Jose has been built for longevity rather than a flash in the pan. With a large pool of 1.5 million $Jose Tokens for community rewards, of which, 1.2 million tokens have been set aside to burn 100K tokens monthly and commitments from the team to sell NFTs & merchandise, while using a portion of the profits to purchase JOSE for the purposes of burning it. This token has positioned itself as a deflationary asset with an already significantly reduced supply when comparing its competing meme coins. The team aims for Jose to become the Bitcoin of meme coins. One that moves in dollars instead of fractions of a cent.

How to Join the Jose Community and Participate in the Community Rewards

The $Jose team is fostering a vibrant international community, where members can have an impact on decisions, receive real-time updates and participate in community reward events leading up to the launch.

Interested users can join the presale by visiting https://www.josecoin.fun/ and become part of the community on X.com @TheJoseCoin and Telegram t.me/TheJoseCoin

About Jose Token

Jose Token was born from a bold experiment in decentralization, spearheaded by a diverse, international team committed to creating a meme coin that stands out in the crypto world. Their mission is to blend community-driven enthusiasm with cutting-edge AI technology, offering investors a unique opportunity for growth. Jose Token values inclusivity, innovation, and transparency, ensuring that every investor’s voice shapes the future of JOSE. With a capped supply of 21 million tokens and a strategic presale, Jose Token seeks to deliver potential returns and foster a vibrant, engaged community.

Jose Coin

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.