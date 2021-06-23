TL;DR Breakdown

Spanish court approve McAfee extradition

Sever unfortunate circumstances McAfee has had to endure

Troubled antivirus software developer John McAfee is eventually on his way back to the U.S to face trial for tax evasion.

A Spanish High Court authorized the extradition of the software developer in a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. However, the decision may be appealed and the extradition reversed by a Spanish cabinet or not.

The U.S has been on the neck of McAfee to get him extradited for months. They claim that he failed to submit tax returns from 2014 to 2018 and that he did not report his income from “promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.”

The Spanish court, however, upheld only charges of tax evasion from 2016 to 2018. On the other hand, John McAfee argues that authorities in the U.S hunting him are politically motivated.

Being a former presidential candidate of the Libertarian Party, he campaigned he would target the IRS and its corruption, hence the reason they are keen on getting hold of him. He risks being jailed for the rest of his life, considering he is 75-year-old if he is to face tax evasion charges levied against him in his home country.

Report of his extradition is certainly no good news to McAfee, who is, unfortunately, serving jail term in Spain.

Recently, he revealed how he has lost all his crypto fortune, which he says got dissolved through the many hands-on the McAfee team and others seized by authorities. He disclosed this in a tweet. At a point, the software developer was worth more than $100 million but now claims he has been reduced to nothing.

His tweet about losing all his fortune led to people showing remorse and pity for him as he shrugs it off that he has no worries. John McAfee has been in jail in Spain since October 2020 following his arrest at Barcelona airport. He is set to return to the U.S to face trial again, which could lead to many years imprisonment sentence for the old software developer.