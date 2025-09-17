Jim Cramer says JPMorgan will be the first bank to hit $1 trillion valuation

Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer is betting big on JPMorgan.

On Tuesday, Jim told investors on CNBC that he sees the bank as the first non-tech company to cross the $1 trillion market cap line. Right now, JPMorgan’s value is around $850 billion, but Jim thinks that’s just the beginning.

He said, “JPMorgan’s got something special. It excels at so many things: lending, capital markets, trading, and perhaps most important, statesmanship, with CEO Jamie Dimon performing at a level that’s rare for any industry.” Jim added that:

“JP Morgan has always been a top-quality bank, but it’s now become a fantastic place to work, and its global reach is unmatched. There’s a reason its market cap is so much bigger than the other major banks.”

Banks push into trillion-dollar territory as sector rallies

Jim made it clear this kind of growth isn’t easy. Only Berkshire Hathaway has made it to $1 trillion outside of tech, and it’s sitting just above that line at $1.05 trillion. Meanwhile, tech is bloated with trillion-dollar beasts.

Nvidia is at $4.25 trillion, Microsoft at $3.78 trillion, Apple at $3.35 trillion, Alphabet at $3.04 trillion, Amazon at $2.50 trillion, Meta at $1.96 trillion, Broadcom at $1.70 trillion, and Tesla at $1.36 trillion.

The bank isn’t just catching up in value, it’s pushing forward in performance too. JPMorgan just hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday and ended the day slightly up, rising 0.09%. So far this year, the stock has jumped 28.99%. That’s a hell of a move for a sector that’s usually ignored when tech is popping.

Jim used a metaphor that works: JPMorgan is like “a horse that’s bided its time but is now at the far turn.” He sees the bank entering a new stretch of momentum, with the rest of the financial sector tagging along. He pointed out that Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley are all making big moves too.

But JPMorgan is the one leading. What’s driving this? Jim said the “real rocket fuel” is multiple expansion. In simple terms, Wall Street is starting to pay more for each dollar of bank earnings, and that’s not normal in this space. For years, banks have traded cheap. Now, those price-to-earnings ratios are finally climbing.

“I’ve been waiting years for the banks to get higher price-to-earnings multiples,” he said. “They’re incredibly important to the broader market. When the banks are winning, it’s a terrific sign for the overall trading.”

Jim added that this growth isn’t fragile. Even if the Fed shakes the market, this kind of shift doesn’t snap back easily. “Remember this tomorrow if the averages take a hit from the Fed, because once multiple expansion starts, it’s not easily reversed — we might be ok. These are hard-fought moves and I bet they’re just the beginning.”

That’s the key point. Jim thinks JPMorgan’s valuation will keep climbing because earnings are growing, and investors are finally willing to pay more for it. If that trend holds, it means the stock doesn’t have to explode overnight. It just needs to keep moving up steadily.

And compared to its peers, JPMorgan is already way ahead. Most other banks are still stuck under $300 billion in value. That gap shows up in investor confidence, deal flow, and stock performance. Jim sees this as validation, not hype.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.