TL;DR Breakdown

Ex-hedge fund manager and CEO Galaxy Investment Partners, Mike Novogratz, has frowned at the reappointment of Jerome Powell as chairman Federal Reserve.

Novogratz is of the opinion that a second tenure for Jerome Powell would slow down cryptocurrency markets, the Nasdaq, and “all assets.” He said this as a Bitcoiner and not an investor noting that Powell could be detrimental to the markets’ growth.

He said during a CNBC interview that, in his opinion, Powell has failed to understand the political and economic reality of the United States, which reflects on the market.

Novogratz explains realities of US economy

The CEO said cryptoers are getting bearish on Jerome Powell’s appointment following the change in the Marco story.

He noted that inflations are high in bad ways in the US, questioning what the fed would do.

“We have inflation showing up, you know, in pretty bad ways in the US So, we can see, is the Fed going to have to move a little faster … That would slow all assets down. It would slow the Nasdaq down. It would slow crypto down if we have to start raising rates much faster than we thought.

He noted that the US is experiencing its highest inflation in 30 years. At 6.2 percent annually, the consequences are already starting to ripple through the rest of the world, with 39 of the 46 world’s largest economies showing higher inflation year-on-year.

According to Novogratz, with Powell being tipped for a second term, he can be more aggressive with his policies without needing to measure his actions so as not to put his job at risk.

Jerome Powell aside, Novogratz focused on cryptocurrency

The CEO hinted that he is all about the crypto space predicting a bullish future for the currency in the near future.

As CEO of Galaxy Digital, he has to study market trends and expectations constantly. He assures that the more distant future looks promising for cryptocurrencies after the short-term ups and downs.

He also states that more and more institutional investors continue to enter the crypto space a catalyst for growth in the crypto space.