Japan’s FSA weighs allowing banks to trade and hold Bitcoin.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to explore regulatory reforms that would permit banks to acquire and hold cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, for investment purposes.

Cryptocurrency trading has become increasingly popular globally. This has prompted several countries to consider establishing a system that allows banks to trade cryptocurrencies, just as they do with stocks and government bonds.

The FSA also plans to introduce new rules to ensure financial stability within the banking sector. The final decision on bank participation in the crypto market will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the Financial Services Council, which serves as an advisory body to the Prime Minister.

Japan’s FSA intends to create a safer crypto space with banks

Digital assets, such as Bitcoin, which lack a backing, tend to experience more significant price fluctuations than stocks and other assets. This has prompted several officials to raise concerns that banks may face significant losses if they hold substantial amounts of such cryptocurrencies in the event of sudden price drops, thereby endangering their financial stability.

Therefore, being the main financial regulator in Japan, the FSA’s regulations, updated in 2020, primarily prevent bank groups from purchasing crypto assets for investment purposes.

Still, the agency has announced plans to review regulations further based on how they impact banks’ financial status, even though owning and trading digital assets is permitted in the country.

Regarding the FSA’s announcement to consider a system reform for the involvement of banks in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, reliable sources have highlighted that a working group will probably discuss developing a system to handle crypto-related risks.

The sources also pointed out that the FSA will likely consider letting bank groups register as cryptocurrency exchange operators. These operators are assigned to provide services for trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies.

By allowing trustworthy banking groups to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the FSA aims to create a safer and more conducive crypto environment for individual investors. Meanwhile, recent reports from reliable sources have acknowledged the rapid growth of cryptocurrency trading in Japan.

These reports followed the FSA and other sources’ highlighting that more than 12 million cryptocurrency accounts were opened in the country in February of this year. This number is around 3.5 times more than the figures recorded five years ago.

The FSA to end to insider trading in Japan

This year, Japan has demonstrated a strong commitment to solidifying its position as a leader in the crypto ecosystem. Apart from the FSA considering reforms to permit banks to acquire and hold crypto assets for investment this month, the agency is also preparing to make significant amendments to the legal status of cryptocurrency to help combat insider trading.

Insider trading in crypto refers to a situation where market participants carry out trades using confidential information unknown to the general public that originates within an organization. This act is considered illegal in Japan; therefore, the FSA plans to present a bill to the Parliament in 2026 to address this issue.

This bill will introduce a minor legal change, but its impact on everything from Bitcoin to lesser-known meme coins could be substantial. The FSA has also made public its plans to set up a new Crypto Bureau next year to address future crypto-related issues.

The recurring problem in the cryptocurrency ecosystem has always been insider trading, but it appears to be even more toxic recently. This follows a recent report that highlighted an unknown investor who profited significantly from Trump’s Black Friday tariff announcement, which has sparked intense anger within the community.

While some nations, such as the US, are embracing an increasing tendency that “crime is legal now,” other nations are fighting against this trend. To support this claim, local news today reported that Japan is preparing to take a crucial step to reclassify cryptocurrency, aiming to prevent insider trading fully.

