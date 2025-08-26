FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
JPYPerplexity

Japanese media houses sue Perplexity for copyright violations

2 mins read
792523
Japanese media houses sue Perplexity for copyright violations.

Contents

1. Publishers demand 2.2 billion yen each from Perplexity
2. Case reflects growing rift between AI tools and news publishers
Share link:

In this post:

  • Nikkei and Asahi Shimbum allege that Perplexity used their content without permission.
  • They join other news publishers suing the AI firm for copyright infringement.
  • The Japanese media groups want $14 million each from Perplexity in damages.

Two major Japanese media groups, Nikkei and Asahi Shimbum have jointly filed a lawsuit at a Tokyo District Court against AI firm Perplexity AI over copyright infringement.

This adds to a string of news publishers that have challenged artificial intelligence firms for using their content to train their AI tools. The two media organizations – Nikkei, which owns the Financial Times, together with Asahi Shimbum confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Publishers demand 2.2 billion yen each from Perplexity

The two media groups are alleging that Perplexity copied and stored their content without permission, overlooking the technical measures that are in place meant to prevent unauthorized use.

They also allege that the AI search engine firm provided incorrect information attributed to their articles, which could potentially hurt their credibility, according to the media groups.

Nikkei and Asahi Shimbum are demanding 2.2 billion yen or $14.7 million in damages each. They also want Perplexity to delete their stored articles.

The media organizations argue that AI firms’ actions of using their content without authorization are taking away their readership and their advertising revenue, subsequently threatening an already fragile business models.

“Perplexity’s actions amount to large-scale, ongoing ‘free riding’ on article content that journalists from both companies have spent immense time and effort to research and write, while Perplexity pays no compensation.”

Nikkei.

“If left unchecked, this situation could undermine the foundation of journalism, which is committed to conveying facts accurately,” added Nikkei in a statement.

See also  Meta's $10B Louisiana data center plans receive state approval

This case is not unique to Japan alone but prevalent in the US as well, as news publishers begin to push back against AI groups. In Japan alone, a similar case by another large newspaper – the Yomiuri is another example.

Case reflects growing rift between AI tools and news publishers

Lawyers in Japan say these are “test cases,” adding that while the law in Japan is flexible, it also has some restrictions.

Kensaku Fukui, an expert in copyright law at Kotto Dori, a law firm in Tokyo says while “copyright law is in some ways permissive for AI training for existing copyrighted works … there are some restrictions.”

In the US, the New York Post and Rupert Murdoch’s Dow Jones have also alleged that Perplexity is hurting their businesses buy diverting customers and revenues away from news publishers through using their content to respond to questions on their platforms via its chatbot. They say the AI firm could have paid for the content or directed readers to their websites.

Adding to its mounting woes with news publishers, the BBC also demanded that Perplexity must cease to use their content in a “cease and desist” letter. The broadcaster demanded that Perplexity halt all scraping of its articles, erase any existing copies, and submit “a proposal for financial compensation.”

See also  Elon Musk takes Apple and OpenAI to court for ganging up on him

Other news outlets such as the New York Times and Conde Nast have also delivered similar letters to the AI company asking them to cease using their content without permission.

According to Japan Times, this latest legal action by the two Japanese publishers reflects the growing rift between publishers and AI firms over who controls or profits from the distribution news.

Perplexity has however introduced a revenue-sharing agreement with some publishers including Time, Fortune, and Der Spiegel. The model means Perplexity will pay them whenever an answer referencing their work is given, signaling a shift in how AI startups are seeking commercial partnerships and agreements with publishers.

The AI startup has an estimated 30 million users, the majority of them based in the US.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan