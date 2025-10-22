Japan Physical Gold ETF trades at 14% premium vs NAV amid frenzy.

The Japan Physical Gold ETF, the country’s biggest gold-backed fund, is now trading at a 14% premium to NAV, even after investors were warned about rising risks.

The fund, which holds physical gold stored inside Japan, soared as much as 16% above its actual asset value earlier this week before dropping. This surge came despite the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) putting out a warning on Friday to investors, telling them to monitor the premium-versus-value gap, which had been stretching for days.

This comes as gold itself suffered its biggest price crash in more than a decade. On Tuesday, spot prices of the metal dropped by 6.3%, the worst single-day slump in over 12 years.

Then on Wednesday, the ETF’s price tumbled 11%, reversing part of the earlier rally. Still, the premium remains, and that’s making investors nervous. This ETF now holds ¥1.25 trillion, or roughly $8.2 billion in assets, according to Bloomberg.

TSE warns as premium widens beyond global norms

The Japan Physical Gold ETF is now far removed from how other global funds behave. Its premium-to-NAV gap is the widest in the world, with similar ETFs like the Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF, and iShares Physical Gold ETF all staying within a 4% margin for the last 10 years.

Japan’s fund blew past that number, crossing 16% at its peak, showing just how hot demand has gotten, and how local behavior is decoupling from real gold prices.

Most other Japanese ETFs don’t even hold real metal. The iShares Gold ETF buys into a London-listed fund, backed by foreign vaults.

Meanwhile, the NF Gold Price ETF is linked to futures-based contracts, not physical bars. That makes the Japan Physical Gold ETF the only game in town for people who want local exposure to real bullion, and that’s clearly pushed it into overdrive.

Even with the drop, the fund only pared its loss to 7% by Wednesday afternoon, still showing strong demand. Meanwhile, spot gold was hovering near $4,140 per ounce, trying to recover from Tuesday’s collapse.

Silver was even more chaotic, briefly losing 8.7% before climbing again. Traders pointed to overheated technical indicators for both metals that had been running hot since mid-August.

Traders hedge as volatility in gold surges again

The crash didn’t come out of nowhere. Since August, gold had climbed close to 60% on the back of the “debasement trade,” bets that the U.S. government’s ballooning deficit and a possible rate cut by President Trump’s Federal Reserve would keep eroding trust in fiat. Investors fled into gold, dumping currencies and debt. But that rally got overheated, and the market snapped hard this week.

The volatility isn’t over. Even though prices have calmed for now, traders are jumping into options contracts to guard against more swings.

One-month implied volatility has jumped to levels last seen in March 2022. Despite the mess, some players still think gold has legs. Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. in Sydney, said the move wasn’t “massively contagious,” adding that, “Gold, despite its strong run recently, still shoulders an important haven role. Central banks have not stopped buying, nor private capital.”

Meanwhile, silver is putting on a show of its own. In London, a supply squeeze last week pushed silver prices above 1980 highs, forcing traders to airlift metal into the UK just to ease the pressure.

In Asia, the Shanghai Futures Exchange saw its largest one-day outflow of silver since February, and New York stockpiles dropped too.

Still, the ETF story is about price disconnects. Kei Okazaki, senior manager at the TSE’s ETF Market Development Department, didn’t mince words. “The declining linkage between the ETF prices and the gold market, coupled with investors buying at expensive prices, is problematic,” he said.

