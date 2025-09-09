FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Japan lawmaker urges BOJ to hike rates to support the yen

1. Kono rejects cash handouts and urges BOJ to act on weak yen
2. Kono pressures BOJ amid leadership turmoil
  • Taro Kono urged the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates to strengthen the yen and curb inflation.
  • He opposed cash handouts, saying they do not solve Japan’s main economic problems.
  • Leadership uncertainty after the prime minister’s resignation has intensified debates over Japan’s economic policy.

Taro Kono, a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the Bank of Japan must raise its main interest rate to protect the yen and prevent inflation from worsening. His remarks show how policymakers debate the central bank’s policy as Japan faces uncertainty in leadership and economic plans.

Kono spoke in an interview and said that weak monetary policy causes Japan’s inflation problems. He warned that if the BOJ keeps delaying a rate hike, import prices will remain high and households will continue to face rising costs. The yen traded at about 147.35 to the dollar on Tuesday morning, which is weak compared to its five-year average of 133.61.

Kono was opposed to the idea of providing cash handouts to citizens as a means of gaining favor and political support. He stated that such methods may appear helpful, but disrupt Japan’s fiscal deficit. They also do not solve the country’s biggest problem, which he says the Bank of Japan is responsible for. Since the BOJ has insisted on keeping interest rates low, the yen has grown weaker year after year, making imported goods even more expensive. 

Japan depends on imports for energy, food, and many raw materials, and the weak yen has increased the prices of goods and reduced the spending power of households across the country. Kono stated that the only solution is for the BOJ to immediately raise interest rates to strengthen the yen, slow inflation, and give citizens some financial relief from the high cost of living. 

Kono also stated that government spending programs or cash handouts are not permanent solutions because they do not solve the biggest issue of low interest rates, which is responsible for Japan’s inflation problem. His comments demonstrate just how divided the Liberal Democratic Party is. 

Some of its leaders still support loose monetary policies and aggressive government spending, hoping it would stimulate growth. On the other hand, their counterparts say policymakers need a more disciplined approach that puts currency stability and long-term financial health above anything else. 

Kono’s warning to the BOJ came just a few days after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation from office. The prime minister’s decision shocked the nation and created doubt about Japan’s political and economic direction, as the country is struggling with rising inflation.

Ishida’s exit stirred up conflict and competition within the Liberal Democratic Party because the next prime minister will also greatly influence how the government responds to economic challenges. 

The main candidates have different views about how to deal with the failing economy. Sanae Takaichi, a leading contender, stated that the BOJ should continue with its loose monetary policies, showing her support for using government spending to boost growth. The problem with her approach is that it will likely increase Japan’s already massive public debt, and many economists warn that this could worsen the current economic conditions. 

The Bank of Japan is preparing for its next policy meeting on September 19, even as the political debate grows louder by the day. Most financial analysts say the central bank will likely maintain its current policies despite the growing criticism. Such expectations prove just how cautious the BOJ is when it comes to economic policies, and it also shows how detached it is from the views of lawmakers like Kono. 

