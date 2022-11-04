logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Is Shiba Inu inversely correlated to DOGE?

Is Shiba Inu inversely correlated to DOGE?
TL;DR Breakdown
  • New reports note that Twitter is pausing previous plans to add cryptocurrency wallet support on the app.
  • Dogecoin was hit by the news, as the price crashed by over 7% within hours.
  • The second-largest meme token Shiba Inu went the opposite, increasing by 3%.

Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu command the meme cryptocurrency category, but their price trends seem to have completely changed. Earlier today, the Dogecoin community was hit with the news that Twitter could be planning to halt the previous decision to add cryptocurrency wallet support on the social networking app.

Dogecoin falls, Shiba Inu pumps

Consequently, the price of Dogecoin began dropping notably. At press time, DOGE has already declined to $0.1229, which represents more than a 7% decrease in the 24 hours time frame. Meanwhile, the second-largest meme crypto Shiba Inu has gone the opposite, even on the heels of the report. 

Is Shiba Inu inversely correlated to DOGE? 1

Shiba currently trades at $0.00001257, which accounts for over a 3% increase in 24 hours timeframe. As seen from Coinmarketcap’s price chart, it appears that some funds from Dogecoin may have rotated back into Shiba Inu, given that notable spike that happened within minutes. 

Is Shiba Inu inversely correlated to DOGE? 2

Moreso, Dogecoin’s trading volume is currently down by 26.65% to $2.83 billion. However, the volume of Shiba Inu has increased by 2% to $603 million, according to Coinmarketcap.

Why is Dogecoin falling?

Dogecoin made headlines last week following the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, who has previously voiced support for the cryptocurrency. With Musk spearheading the social platform, many people speculated that Twitter could adopt the meme cryptocurrency as a payment option for its premium services.

These assumptions led to a massive rally in Dogecoin, with an over 130% increase at the end of October. But the information shared with Platformer revealed that Twitter is putting its cryptocurrency wallet plans on pause, among other planned and existing features on the social platform. 

The report meant that Twitter may not be adding Dogecoin or any cryptocurrency support anytime soon, hence the crash of DOGE. 

Elsewhere, Social media giant Meta is planning to step up its cryptocurrency and Web3 by announcing that Instagram will soon launch new features that can allow creators to easily issue and sell NFTs right on the app.  

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Is Shiba Inu inversely correlated to DOGE?
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Did Twitter halt its plan to launch a crypto wallet?
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Here's why the GALA token dumped by 90%
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cronos, and Algorand Daily Price Analyses – 3 November Roundup
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto whales transfer over $130 M in XRP and DOGE
03 November, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Did Twitter halt its plan to launch a crypto wallet?
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Here's why the GALA token dumped by 90%
04 November, 2022
2 mins read
Fidelity to offer commission-free BTC and ETH Trading to Retail Investors
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Bullish: MasterCard picks seven crypto startups for growth program
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
All you need to know about Opera browser's new Web3 features
03 November, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here