Is Hamster Kombat the New Notcoin? New Telegram Game Growing at Rapid Rate

The crypto gaming sector is at a fever pitch as Notcoin sends shockwaves through the market.

And now Hamster Kombat is following suit as its “tap-to-earn” model garners attention from the world’s most prominent media outlets.

Hamster Kombat Adoption Surges, Bloomberg Says It Could Be the Next Axie Infinity

According to Bloomberg, applications like Hamster Kombat are making gaming crypto’s next big narrative.

This is significant for Hamster Kombat, given that Bloomberg is one of the world’s most respected finance media outlets.

The outlet said that Hamster Kombat is something akin to Axie Infinity, which saw massive adoption in 2021 and peaked at a $9 billion market cap.

But taking a step back, the current gaming frenzy did not begin with Hamster Kombat; it started with Notcoin.

Notcoin is a Telegram-based Play-to-Earn game that has garnered millions of users and launched a token. According to its most recent update, over 40 million players are on board now.

https://twitter.com/thenotcoin/status/1799759831579906510

With such adoption, it’s no wonder that Notcoin has garnered a whopping $2 billion in market cap and is the 49th largest cryptocurrency despite the token only launching in May.

However, other projects like Hamster Kombat are taking a swing at the same success, and the future certainly looks bright in the gaming domain.

Hamster Kombat is bringing an abstract game concept to market, and it has proven highly popular, with a whopping 31 million users already on board.

https://twitter.com/hamster_kombat/status/1799892126739681778

Players will earn points by tapping a cute hamster on the Telegram-based dApp. Generate enough points, and they can purchase strategies to upgrade their fictitious crypto exchange run by the project’s “Hamser CEO” mascot.

A wide range of strategies are available, including listing new meme coins and enabling margin trading.

It’s a whacky concept, but it reflects the breadth and continued advancement of crypto gaming. Not to mention, the colossal user base illustrates a vast appetite for such games, and this could spell huge price potential should Hamster Kombat ever launch a token.

But another emerging Play-to-Earn game that already has already launched a token is PlayDoge.

New P2E Token PlayDoge Also Growing as it Raises Over $4M at Presale

Like Hamster Kombat, this project has a P2E game built around an animal mascot. It has enjoyed out-the-gate success, raising $4 million in its presale in under three weeks. Let’s take a closer look.

There’s also a meme coin element that makes PlayDoge a compelling offering.

Inspired by the 1990s Tamagotchi game, PlayDoge users will care for pet doges, ensuring they are fed, rested, and entertained. They’ll earn XP, which pushes them up the in-game leaderboard and provides more $PLAY rewards.

$PLAY can be cashed out for other cryptocurrencies, used to make in-game purchases, or staked.

However, users must hold $PLAY to receive rewards, which adds to its demand potential, alongside staking and in-game payments.

This exciting use case has grabbed the attention of leading industry analysts, with ClayBro saying that “PlayDoge is going to be the best Play-to-Earn game in crypto.”

One of ClayBro’s main reasons is that PlayDoge touches on several trends in one project.

“Not only do you have the doge, the memes, all of that. You’ve got the 90s nostalgia. You’ve got these video games that we all love playing,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtoUDcirVfM&pp=ygUIcGxheWRvZ2U%3D

The PlayDoge presale has taken a multi-tiered approach, rewarding those who get in the earliest with the best price.

Currently, the price is $0.00508, but this will rise in one day or when the total raise hits $4.9 million.

