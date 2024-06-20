Is Hamster Kombat Legit? Trending Telegram Continues To Grow Despite Potential Concerns

The new “tap-to-earn” concept is taking gamers by storm, and Telegram-based Hamster Kombat is leading the way with over 150 million users.

It’s garnering rapid momentum, and a token launch is lined up, but the project is not without concerns. Let’s explore whether it’s actually legit.

Hamster Kombat Has Mass Adoption, But Authorities Place Warning

Tap a cute hamster and win cryptocurrency. That’s the message driving millions of users to join Hamster Kombat, but government authorities have warned that this token might be a pyramid scheme.

Hamster Kombat is a game in which users tap an image of a cute hamster to generate points. These points can be used to upgrade their imaginary crypto casino and earn in-game passive income. The better they do, the more real crypto they will receive.

Its rise has been meteoric, with over 8 million X followers and 40 million Telegram members, alongside its 150 game million user base.

The game is popular in nations where Telegram is most used, such as Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

But it’s in those respective countries that governments have warned users to stay away.

“You need to remember that you can’t make big money in such a simple way. Treat it like a regular game and save your time,” said Anton Tkachev, a Russian lawmaker.

Meanwhile, reports from Uzbekistan suggest that the government is threatening Hamster Kombat users with fines or detention if they try to cash their crypto rewards out for real currency.

Nevertheless, the success of its Telegram-based cousin, Notcoin, keeps users flooding in.

Notcoin has a similar concept: people play the game and earn rewards. It’s smaller than Hamster Kombat, with 40 million users, but it has already launched its cryptocurrency.

NOT got off to a roaring start, reaching a $3 billion market cap and becoming one of the top 50 most valuable cryptocurrencies in weeks.

Tokens were distributed via an airdrop to players, depending on how many points they acquired.

The Hamster Kombat airdrop is expected to follow a similar outline.

While there are concerns surrounding Hamster Kombat, these seemingly stem from the game’s unprecedented popularity. This is common when technological innovations gain mainstream interest.

As evident with the Notcoin token launch, there’s huge potential for Hamster Kombat players to earn crypto rewards, particularly considering that it is over three times more popular than Notcoin.

But while users await the Hamster Kombat token launch, another P2E crypto is taking the market by storm.

The project is called PlayDoge, and it is currently undergoing a presale, which has raised almost $5 million.

Could PlayDoge be a Better P2E Alternative? Viral Presale Nears $5M

Investors have displayed a huge appetite for $PLAY tokens as its presale cruises toward the $5 million total raised mark in three weeks.

PlayDoge is a remake of the popular Tamagotchi game, which sold over 82 million users during the 1990s.

However, the PlayDoge reboot introduces real crypto rewards, adding extra incentive alongside the project’s nostalgic allure.

Tamagotchi’s concept was simple but addictive: users cared for a virtual pet and ensured it didn’t run away or die.

PlayDoge follows the same number, but users will XP for the better they do.

This XP helps them rank on the project’s leaderboard, and they will earn more $PLAY the higher they go.

PlayDoge has crafted a robust token economy. Users must hold $PLAY to receive rewards, and it can also be staked or used to make in-game purchases.

This means that $PLAY will be in tall order, provided the game is popular, and numerous analysts are backing the project to succeed.

Currently, investors can buy $PLAY at presale for a fixed price of $0.0051. However, the presale operates on a multi-tiered structure, with price hikes at every new stage.

The next stage will start in four hours, or when the total raise hits $5.3 million, so prospective buyers must act fast.

Visit PlayDoge Presale