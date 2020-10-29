Iran has decided to amend legislation on digital assets to allow imports to enter it thanks to an article from the Islamic Republic News Agency ( IRNA).

The amendment proposed by both the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and cabinet came with conditions that the crypto meets regulatory standards.

To qualify to Iran’s expectation, the crypto workers would have had to work with subsidized energy and follow the steps described by the Ministry of Energy.

Iran makes pro Cryptocurrency law change

Iran has decided to amend legislation on digital assets to allow imports to enter it. The regulation tweak will allow the countries cabinet to use cryptocurrency to fund imports.



The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) article inspired the move which, allows cryptocurrency to enter the country. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and cabinet put forward the amendment.

What the Government intends is for the cryptocurrency that meets regulatory standards to enable them to get imports from all over the world.



Miners will need to send the crypto to the CBI to be approved. To qualify to the countries targets, the crypto workers would have to work with subsidized energy and follow the steps described by the Ministry of Energy.



The change in tone of the country is commonplace as more nations across the world, such as China and Latin America are looking into cryptocurrency.



Cryptocurrency is also becoming a means of survival for the country. The economy has to deal with the consequences of US sanctions and Covid-19 and Iran Daily believes Bitcoin could be the solution its country needs to bypass costs.



The country fell on the side of cryptocurrency in 2019 when they made it legal. A difficulty that the merging digital asset industry will have to face is managing the strictness of the countries regulations when they want to use cryptocurrency.