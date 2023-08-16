IOST Price Prediction 2022-2032: Is IOST A Good Investment?

Description Contents hide 1 IOST Price Prediction 2022-2032 1.1 How much is IOST worth? 2 IOST price analysis 2.1 IOST price analysis 1-day chart: Decline slows 3 Latest News: IOST’s Cost-Free Upgrade 4 IOST Price Prediction 2023-2032 4.1 IOST Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan 4.1.1 IOST Price Prediction 2023 4.1.2 IOST Price Prediction 2024 4.1.3 IOST Price … Read more

IOST Price Prediction 2022-2032

The IOST price forecast for 2023 and subsequent years are bullish. Analysis shows that the token could record significant price increases in the long run despite the current bearish trend in the crypto market. Our IOST Price Predictions show a slow but steady increase in price over the years, indicating that the IOST cryptocurrency could be a fantastic coin to hold for the long term.

However, the IOST token is currently undergoing the same fate as many other crypto coins in the market. The crypto space is generally bearish, and most tokens gradually lose value. Experienced crypto traders often use the price bear markets to buy the dip and stock up more coins to reap more gains when the token’s value rises in the bullish market.

The cryptocurrency market cap has declined significantly following the falling price of Bitcoin, Ethereum , and other prominent cryptocurrency coins with higher market capitalization. However, crypto experts believe the bearish trend is temporary, and the IOST coin will soon resume its long-term bullish momentum in subsequent years.

How much is IOST worth?

The current price of IOST is $0.00779, with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.329 million. IOST is down 6.42% in the last 24 hours. The current MarketCap ranking is #60, with a live market cap of $145.736 million. It has a circulating supply of 18,708,894,189 IOST coins.

IOST price analysis

IOST is down about 66.81% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in January 2018

IOST has continuously declined since February after it hit $0.0143

Bears have dominated IOST since March. The coin is down about 55% from its annual high. Will IOST recover?

IOST price analysis 1-day chart: Decline slows

IOST is down about 66.81% since it got featured in Coinmarketcap in January 2018 and down 49.81% over the last 12 months. IOST has continuously declined since February after it hit $0.0143. In December 2022, it had fallen to a low of $0.006651.

The MACD indicator shows IOST was negative for the better part of the month. The William Alligator trendlines show IOST decline accelerated until June but later corrected, extending brief gains into July and August. The trendlines now diverge as the coin’s volatility rises. The Relative Strength Index is 42.41, showing no sign of a reversal.

Latest News: IOST’s Cost-Free Upgrade

In a groundbreaking move, the IOST blockchain is undergoing a transformative upgrade that removes the financial barrier to wallet address creation. Users can now generate their wallet addresses on the IOST mainnet with no direct costs, marking a significant step towards mass adoption and enhanced user experience.

By eliminating registration fees, IOST aims to foster inclusivity and attract a broader user base while creating a developer-friendly environment for innovative projects. This user-centric approach reflects IOST’s commitment to shaping a promising future for blockchain technology.

Creating an IOST mainnet account is now simpler than ever:

Visit the IOST account official site and choose an available account name. Complete human verification and proceed to the next step. Securely store the provided account details, including the private key. Access your IOST account through supported wallets like iWallet Pro, TokenPocket, BitKeep, and Citadel.

IOST’s strategic move enhances community engagement and positions the platform as a leading contender in the evolving blockchain landscape. As the upgrade unfolds, users are invited to embrace the future of decentralized possibilities by joining today’s thriving IOST community.

IOST Price Prediction 2023-2032

IOST Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price $ Average Price $ Maximum Price $ 2023 0.010 0.011 0.011 2024 0.015 0.015 0.018 2025 0.021 0.022 0.026 2026 0.031 0.032 0.037 2027 0.044 0.046 0.054 2028 0.062 0.064 0.076 2029 0.093 0.096 0.110 2030 0.130 0.140 0.160 2031 0.200 0.200 0.230 2032 0.280 0.290 0.340

IOST Price Prediction 2023

In our 2023 IOST price prediction, we anticipate a minimum trading price of $0.01 and an average value of $0.011 for the token. With several scheduled ecosystem upgrades, we expect IOST to experience a surge in value and reach a maximum price of $0.011.

IOST Price Prediction 2024

According to our IOST price prediction for 2024, we expect a minimum price of $0.015 and an average price of $0.015. However, if IOST ’s growth trajectory persists, we predict its value could reach as high as $0.018 at its peak.

IOST Price Prediction 2025

According to our IOST price prediction for 2025, the minimum price of IOST will be $0.021, while the average price will be around $0.022. There is potential for significant growth in the value of IOST during this period, with the token possibly reaching a maximum price value of $0.026 by the end of 2025.

IOST Price Prediction 2026

According to the price prediction for 2026, we expect the minimum price value of the coin to be $0.031 and an average predicted value of $0.032. We expect IOST’s price to surge to a maximum of $0.037 by 2026.

IOST Price Prediction 2027

Our IOST price prediction for 2027 is a minimum value of $0.044. with an average trading price of $0.046. Based on the IOST price prediction for 2027, the price could reach a maximum of $0.054 during the year.

IOST Price Prediction 2028

Based on our IOST price prediction for 2028, the IOST token is anticipated to experience a bullish trend with a predicted floor price of $0.062 and an average trading value of $0.064. The highest possible price for 2028 is estimated to reach $0.076, reflecting a significant increase in the token’s valuation.

IOST Price Prediction 2029

Our IOST price prediction for 2029 suggests that the minimum price level could be $0.093. The IOST token will experience significant growth, with a maximum potential price value of $0.11 and an average projected value of $0.096.

IOST Price Prediction 2030

According to our IOST price prediction for 2030, the cryptocurrency’s value may drop to a low of $0.13 by year-end. However, we expect the average trading price to be $0.14 and the maximum estimated price to reach as high as $0.16.

IOST Price Prediction 2031

Based on our IOST price prediction for 2031, the minimum price of IOST will be approximately $0.20, while the average price will be around $0.20. The maximum estimated value for IOST in 2031 will reach $0.23.

IOST Price Prediction 2032

According to our IOST price prediction for 2032, the IOST coin will rise steadily. However, the minimum price of the coin will be $0.28. The average trading price is estimated at $0.29, indicating steady growth. The maximum estimated price for 2032 is $0.34, showing a potential surge in price.

IOST Price Predictions by WalletInvestor

Wallet Investor uses technical analysis to forecast cryptocurrencies like IOST. The platform indicates. IOST Coin’s past performance index rating of C; it adds that IOST would make a bad one-year investment. The expected average price in 2024 will be $0.1829. IOST Coin’s return on investment (ROI) will be -90.533% in 2024. In 2025 the ROI will be -92.212%; in 2026, it will be -80.090%; in 2027, it will be -62.135%. According to the analysis, the IOST price is bearish over the entire period.

IOST Price Predictions by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange prices and other historical market data and analyses it to provide IOST coin price prediction.

Their IOST price forecast for 2023 is $0.0108 in December.

In 2024, IOST will trade at an average price of $0.01076 in January and $0.01033 in December. In 2025, IOST will sell at an average price of $0.01031 in January and $0.01069 in December.

IOST Price Predictions by Digitalcoin Price

IOST will be on a bullish trend from 2023 to 2032; the maximum value of IOST for the entire duration will be $0.15. In 2024 it will trade at a mean price of $0.0185. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0201 and a minimum of $0.0167. In 2025, it will trade at a mean price of $0.0273. It will reach a maximum price of $0.0277 and a minimum of $0.0229. In 2031 it will trade at a mean price of $0.11. It will reach a maximum price of $0.11 and a minimum of $0.11.

IOST Predictions By Industry Experts

IOST price predictions by Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume, indicate a bullish price projection; IOST will average at $0.008167 in 2024, $0.009004 in 2026, and $0.010944 in 2030. In 2050, IOST will be at $0.029038.

IOST Overview

IOST performance at press time.

IOST Price History

The price of the IOST token has experienced several price fluctuations since its launch. The general price of the token has registered high volatility over time. The token’s price shot steadily after its launch, sparking interest across the crypto space.

However, the buying power began to decline as time progressed, and the price fell below its launch price. The token has been experiencing strong resistance since then; however, it finally broke into bullish territory in 2021. The price then recorded a significant price rise and falls until April 2022, when it broke below the support line again.

The IOST token recorded its ATH in Jan 2018, reaching $0.1365. The token’s price then went downward to record its All-time low price of $0.001562 on March 13, 2020.

More on the IOST Network

What is the IOST coin?

The IOST coin is the native token that runs the IOST blockchain . The platform provides a unique blockchain network infrastructure focusing on scalability and security. Blockchain technology has experienced several challenges in its lifetime, and scalability has been one of the significant challenges. The IOST blockchain network aims to change that and bring full-fledged scalable solutions to the industry.

The IOST token is also known as the Internet of Service Token and is the native token of the IOST blockchain ecosystem. The platform provides an elaborate smart contracts platform that rivals Ethereum, EOS , and TRON. According to the IOST Team, the ecosystem provides one of the fastest and most scalable networks, with the ability to process up to 20,000 transactions per second. An achievement that is unthinkable for other blockchain ecosystems alike.

The IOST crypto is the backbone of this platform, and the success of the blockchain ecosystem could translate to the increased value of the IOST coin. Essentially, the price projections consider the viability of the tokens ecosystem, as well as the past price action of the coin since its launch. Considering these factors, the IOST token shows a promising future, and crypto investors should generally prepare for high Returns on Investments.

Who are the IOST founders?

The Internet of Service and Token was founded in 2018 by Jimmy Zhong, Ray Xiao, Justin Li, Terrence Wang, and Kevin Tan. They have a significant footing in the tech industry, with notable prior achievements. Zhong founded a startup that sold for $40 million, while Wang has experience as a developer in Uber Software.

Li is known for his involvement in banking, working as a banking associate at Goldman Sachs, and his background in Data Science. Tan is the co-founder of Ethercap, and Xiao is named as part of the team that spearheaded the launch of an AI company, Dora.

IOST ecosystem node partners in Japan include #devs , #web3 game service providers, private investors, media, law firms, digital asset #exchanges , and global #staking providers.

Where can you buy IOST tokens?

IOST tokens are tradable on several crypto exchange platforms across the globe. As the demand increases, the cryptocurrency pairs increase. It is easy to trade IOST pairs on most of these platforms.

Popular trading platforms for IOST cryptocurrency are Binance , Huobi Global, and Gate.io. Other platforms include Kucoin , Bitmart , Bittrex, and Bitrue.

Below is a detailed list, sourced from CoinMarketcap, outlining all the trading pairs and cryptocurrency exchange platforms supporting IOST token trading.

Conclusion

The future price of IOST, as predicted above, is generally bullish. The token’s price is predicted to rise steadily following the increased adoption of the IOST ecosystem and the price action analysis conducted on its chart. The IOST platform enriches the blockchain community with its impressive implementation of novel blockchain infrastructure, producing a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain ecosystem to enhance service delivery within Web 3.

Some predict that the IOST Coin can hit easily $0.1 in 2027-28, but we would be conservative with a maximum increase of $0.34 in 2032. The IOST Coin is a great digital asset with a real use case. And in the crypto market, nothing is impossible.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.