Investors Have Backed Almost $6M Into This AI Meme Coin – Here’s Why

Two of crypto’s hottest trends, meme coins and AI, are colliding in a brand-new project.

With almost $6 million raised in presale already, investors are piling into WienerAI (WAI) – a meme coin that promises to streamline crypto trading through the use of artificial intelligence.

WienerAI Attracts Huge Investment with AI-Powered Trading Bot

Meme coins are typically all hype and no substance.

Yet the WienerAI project is taking a fresh approach that revolves around AI and real-world utility.

The main feature of this project is an AI-powered trading bot.

It’s almost like having a personal crypto assistant that helps you pick which tokens to buy and sell.

Just tell the bot your risk tolerance and target gains, and it will sift through the countless cryptos to identify the ideal trades for you.

It’ll even be able to execute fee-free trades on various DEXs.

That’s not just marketing fluff, either.

Early images showcasing the bot in action are impressive.

This has led to an uptick in activity within WienerAI’s Telegram channel, where early investors are discussing the bot’s potential use cases.

There are also over 13,000 people now following the project’s official Twitter page.

Clearly, WienerAI’s AI-powered trading bot is piquing the interest of the retail trader community.

Security & Staking Yields Boost Demand for WAI Tokens

The AI bot is only the beginning of a series of exciting features.

For starters, blockchain security firm SolidProof has audited and approved WienerAI’s smart contracts.

That’s a badge of honor that few meme coins can boast about.

It means that when investors deal with WienerAI, they’re engaging with a project that takes security seriously.

WienerAI’s team has also launched a staking protocol that lets WAI holders earn high yields just for locking up their tokens.

Right now, estimated yields are quoted at 193% annually.

So, an investor could hypothetically see their holdings nearly triple in value over the course of a year just by staking.

It’s an obvious benefit for those who believe in WienerAI’s future.

No wonder investors have been piling into the project’s presale phase in recent weeks.

WienerAI’s presale has raised almost $6 million, and WAI tokens are still available for just $0000719 each.

Prospective investors can buy WAI through the presale using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card.

WienerAI Benefits from AI-Crypto Momentum as DEX Listings Draw Near

With no hard cap in place, the presale for WienerAI just keeps chugging along.

But eventually, the presale will have to end as attention turns to an even bigger prize: DEX listings.

Given that WAI is an ERC-20 token, Uniswap will probably be the first port of call.

New meme coin launches often seem to make a splash on Uniswap.

And with the AI-crypto narrative showing no signs of cooling off, WienerAI could get in on the action at just the right time.

Just look at the buzz around Apple’s recently-announced partnership with OpenAI.

Investors can’t seem to get enough AI-adjacent products, which is ideal for WienerAI and its trading bot.

In fact, according to CryptoSlate, the total market cap of all AI cryptocurrencies is now over $17.5 billion.

This huge market cap highlights a significant trend: investors are increasingly realizing the potential of AI-backed cryptos.

WienerAI, with its combination of AI tech and DeFi applications, looks in a great spot to capitalize on this interest.

For that reason, WAI is a crypto worth keeping an eye on in the near term.

