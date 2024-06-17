Brett Token Pumping as New Base Meme Coin DAWGZ Could Explode Next

The meme coin craze on Base remains in full swing, with Brett (BRETT) pumping hard over the weekend.

But many traders are already looking for the next big token – and Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is emerging as a strong contender.

BRETT Meme Coin Surges on the Base Network

If you’re interested in meme coins, you’ve likely heard of BRETT.

This tongue-in-cheek token, centered on Matt Furie’s iconic “Boys Club” character, has been on a roll.

After a week of choppy trading, BRETT has found a new gear.

The token rejected support around $0.125 on Friday and rallied – peaking at $0.164 on Sunday afternoon.

That represented a 30% pump from Friday’s low.

While BRETT has since pulled back to the $0.143 level, the token is still up 14%.

It’s a far cry from where BRETT was trading a few weeks ago when it was as low as $0.070.

But BRETT is climbing the ranks again as the bulls regain control.

According to CoinMarketCap data, it’s now the seventh largest meme coin in the world by market cap and ninth most traded.

Whether or not it’s sustainable, there’s no denying the momentum behind BRETT right now.

BRETT Capitalizes on Base Chain’s Meme Coin Boom

So what’s fueling BRETT’s rise?

The main reason is its status on the super-popular Base chain.

This Layer-2 scaling solution from Coinbase has become a breeding ground for some of crypto’s biggest meme coins this year.

Its combo of lightning-fast transactions and near-zero fees has turned the network into an appealing option for developers.

BRETT was one of the first major meme coins to launch on Base – and it shows.

As the largest token of its kind by market cap, it has solidified itself as a “first-mover” on Base, drawing in a loyal following of investors.

But BRETT looks to be just the beginning of a much larger trend.

Thanks to Base’s scalability enhancements and Coinbase’s backing, an avalanche of new meme coins is expected to debut.

In fact, the total market cap of all Base chain meme coins has passed $2 billion.

BRETT is almost $1.2 billion larger than the second-largest meme coin on the network, DEGEN, which highlights its impressive standing.

However, with newer tokens like BENJI and MOCHI bursting onto the scene, it might not be long before BRETT faces serious competition for its throne.

Can Base Dawgz Challenge BRETT’s Dominance After Raising $1.5M in Presale?

While BRETT’s weekend rally has stolen headlines, another dog-themed project could be about to experience a price surge of its own.

Base Dawgz, a new meme coin hosted on the Base chain, has been generating massive traction in its presale phase.

DAWGZ seems to have tapped into investors’ desire for humor, utility, and meme vibes, boasting an animated pup mascot suited up for base jumping.

The numbers certainly back this up.

In just over two weeks, Base Dawgz’s presale has raised $1.5 million in funding.

For a project inspired by dog memes, that’s some serious early backing.

Yet there’s much more to Base Dawgz than just a funny design.

The token will also have multi-chain support, meaning it can be bridged from Base to Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and other top chains.

There’s even a “Share-to-Earn” promo where community members who create DAWGZ memes will earn points – which can be redeemed for DAWGZ tokens after the presale ends.

Big names in the crypto space think this Share-to-Earn setup could prove lucrative.

For example, YouTuber Crypto Wire praised DAWGZ’s marketing in a recent video that has been viewed thousands of times.

Taking all this into account, can Base Dawgz follow in BRETT’s footsteps?

To do so, it will need to sustain this early hype and translate that into a strong market performance once listed on DEXs.

But with its multi-chain features, eye-catching branding, and growing Twitter community, there’s a good chance that DAWGZ could be the next breakout meme coin on Base.

