Investors could soon make bets on 2028 races with ETFs.

A financial company wants to create six new funds that would allow everyday investors to put money on who wins the 2028 elections, through the same brokerage accounts they already use to buy stocks.

Roundhill Investments, a company known for building investment products, has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the funds. If approved, the products would be a first of their kind, turning election predictions into tradable assets.

New ground for ETFs

The six funds are not like standard funds that own bonds or equities. Three would pay out if Democrats win, and three would pay out if Republicans win. Each pair covers a different race including the presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

These funds would primarily invest in event contracts whose payouts depend directly on which party wins the specified election. Shares in the winning fund would converge toward $1 per share if the correct party wins, while shares in the losing fund could drop to near zero once results are certified. Typical investment funds don’t deliver binary, all-or-nothing outcomes like this.

Each fund’s party alignment and specific race are clearly indicated in its name and proposed ticker symbol, following a consistent pattern: “RED” for Republican and “BLU” for Democratic, paired with “P” for President, “S” for Senate, and “H” for House.

The program builds on recent advancements in political wagering. The CFTC dropped its plan to ban political betting exchanges in February 2026. Authorities halted attempts to outlaw websites that previously placed wagers on election outcomes.

Michael Selig, the CFTC chairman, stated that the previous approach had gone too far in blocking customers’ ability to do what they wish. He told his staff to create more detailed rules that would allow new goods while preserving the required protections. Financial firms are already investigating solutions that connect elections and investments as a result of this shift.

Risks are front and center for investors

Eric Balchunas described the idea as “potentially groundbreaking” on social media. He noted that while election betting into regular brokerage accounts could pull in a much larger number of users, wider access also raises concerns. However, critics question whether people will make impulsive bets instead of taking time to think things through.

There is also an unusual twist to how these funds are structured. While they purchase contracts tied directly to the 2028 election outcomes, the funds themselves do not terminate afterward. Instead, they’ll roll over and start betting on the 2032 cycle, giving investors a way to stay in the game across multiple elections.

Roundhill’s idea might bring in way more everyday investors than the prediction markets we have now. Since these funds would just keep rolling over to the next election cycle, you’re locked into long-term political and regulatory uncertainty for years.

The filing warns that the rules could change at any time. Regulators could still step in and restrict or outlaw these contracts. The company advises anyone who is uncomfortable with that uncertainty to avoid these products.

The SEC might be the first to allow large amounts of money to be wagered on politics through legal channels if it accepts these funds. Critics fear that the funds may incite reckless speculation or sway public opinion on election outcomes.

The SEC now has to review the application and decide whether to approve it. Whatever the agency decides, the outcome is expected to set the tone for whether other financial firms follow with similar products of their own.

If approved, it’ll show how far they’re willing to let investing and gambling on elections mix. That could easily lead to more impulsive bets and possibly shape how people feel about politics, while also kicking off a bigger wave of creative financial products that connect markets with real-world events.