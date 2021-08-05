TL;DR Breakdown

Alan Howard, one of the most prominent hedge fund managers, has invested in Copper.co.

The company has been able to gather as much as 84.3 million USD, including the Series B funding.

The Series B funding helped the company gather an additional 50 million USD, helping Copper.co broader US market.

Copper.co, a London-based cryptocurrency access provider and trading platform is one of the most prominent firms currently seeking to expand in the United States market. The firm was able to raise as much as 84.3 million USD from promising investors like Alan Howard.

Copper.co has included Glenn Barber as the head of the firm’s sales department so as to aid the company’s growth in the United States market. The appointment of Barber to the position indicates the company’s firm resolve for widespread adoption.

Alan Howard investing in Copper.co

The investment by Alan Howard added a whopping 25 million USD to the company’s account, expanding the entire amount to 75 million USD. There was a recent Series B round that was held by the company allowing the firm to gather an additional investment of 50 million USD.

Copper.co was pleased about these additional investments and claimed that this shows that every investor is attracted to the blockchain industry and cryptocurrencies. The future potential in blockchain and DeFi projects is unconstrained, according to the organization.

Small investors are concerned

It has been seen that small investors are reluctant to invest in cryptocurrencies because there are plenty of regulatory uncertainties surrounding the crypto world and the blockchain industry. Copper.co claims that the organization will direct the proceeds from the investment by Alan Howard and others towards increased institutional adoption of blockchain in the crypto industry.

Alan Howard recently also invested in Kikitrade, a Chinese trading platform with great potential when it comes to the blockchain industry.