Interpol’s Biometric Hub Leads to First Border Arrest

In a groundbreaking development, European law enforcement has successfully apprehended a fugitive migrant using Interpol’s Biometric Hub—a powerful tool that leverages biometric data for identifying suspects. The arrest occurred when the individual, attempting to travel to Western Europe, provided false identification documents during a police check in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Thanks to the Biometric Hub’s remote biometric identification capabilities, the suspected smuggler’s true identity was unveiled, leading to his arrest.

The smuggler’s foiled escape

The fugitive migrant’s attempt to deceive authorities with a fake name and forged identification documents nearly went unnoticed. However, Interpol’s Biometric Hub, activated in October, played a pivotal role in thwarting his escape. This innovative tool employs technology from French identity and biometrics vendor Idemia to compare individuals’ biometric data with Interpol’s extensive global fingerprint and facial recognition databases.

Interpol reported, “When the smuggler’s photo was run through the Biometric Hub, it immediately flagged that he was wanted in another European country.” Consequently, law enforcement swiftly detained the individual, and he currently awaits extradition.

A powerful resource for international law enforcement

Interpol introduced the Biometric Hub, also known as BioHub, to provide law enforcement agencies in all 196 member countries with a vital resource for enhancing border security and criminal identification. While precise details about the technology and remote access remain undisclosed, Cyril Gout, Interpol’s director of operational support and analysis, emphasized its real-time capabilities. He stated, “The Biometric Hub helps law enforcement officers know right away whether the person in front of them poses a security risk.”

The technology behind the biometric hub

Interpol has collaborated closely with Idemia for years, dating back to 1999 when Idemia was chosen to develop Interpol’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). Subsequently, in 2016, Interpol entered another partnership with Idemia, utilizing the company’s facial recognition capabilities for the Interpol Face Recognition System (IFRS).

The Biometric Hub builds upon this established relationship. It combines Interpol’s existing fingerprint and facial recognition databases, both powered by Idemia technology, with a matching system that also relies on Idemia’s biometric expertise.

Idemia’s latest iteration of its Multibiometric Identification System, MBIS 5, boasts advanced algorithms that deliver higher matching accuracy and faster response times. This technology promises to enhance the identification of persons of interest (POIs) during police investigations.

Future expansion and border control

The rollout of the Biometric Hub is planned in two phases. The initial phase focuses on identifying POIs in police investigations. In the second phase, anticipated to become fully operational within two years, biometric checks will extend to border control points. During this stage, the system will have the capacity to perform up to one million forensic searches daily, covering fingerprints, palm prints, and portraits.

Interpol’s Biometric Hub represents a significant leap forward in enhancing international border security and criminal identification. By leveraging advanced biometric technology from Idemia, law enforcement agencies gain a potent tool for swift and accurate identification of suspects, even in cases involving fraudulent identification documents. This achievement not only leads to the apprehension of criminals but also underscores the critical role of technology in modern law enforcement and border control.

As the Biometric Hub continues to evolve and expand, it promises to be an invaluable asset in safeguarding nations and maintaining the security of borders. Its potential applications extend beyond criminal identification, offering a wide array of opportunities for enhancing public safety and global security.