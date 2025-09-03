Institutional interest returns to BTC as funds flow into ETFs 

Bitcoin maxis are once again getting hyped up on hopium as BTC ETF inflows are on the rise again, indicating returning institutional interest.

According to data from Lookonchain, some of the biggest financial institutions, including Fidelity, Bitwise and Grayscale sold ETH and bought BTC.

On-chain data shows funds entering BTC ETFs

On-chain data has revealed that spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds surpassed Ethereum ETFs as far as investment flows on Tuesday.

According to data from Lookonchain, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $332.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, led by $132.7 million moving into Fidelity’s FBTC and $72.8 million into BlackRock’s IBIT. Funds from Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck and Invesco also saw net inflows yesterday.

On the other hand, spot Ethereum ETFs reported a total daily net outflow of $135.3 million, with Fidelity’s FETH recording $99.2 million in outflows and Bitwise’s ETHW recording $24.2 million in negative flows.

Analysts believe this shift in fortunes in terms of ETH and BTC ETF inflows suggests institutional investors may be rebalancing portfolios as Bitcoin’s perceived stability becomes more attractive as the market struggles with macroeconomic uncertainties.

Things were different in August when Ethereum ETFs outperformed Bitcoin ETFs thanks to their yield-generating capabilities, improving regulatory clarity, and growing corporate treasury adoption.

While Bitcoin ETFs saw a monthly net outflow of $751 million in August, Ethereum ETFs saw $3.87 billion flow into the funds during the same period.

“In the short term, this could bolster bitcoin’s price support near $108k and reduce selling pressure, though Ethereum’s stronger yield prospects and Digital Asset Treasuries growth may sustain its outperformance into year-end,” Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research said.

Large capital continues to flow into Ethereum

Even though Ethereum is currently struggling to reclaim the $4,500 mark amid broader bearish action, analysts warn investors against writing it off because large capital continues to flow into the ecosystem.

While institutions seem to care more about BTC right now, Ethereum ETFs continue to see daily inflows, and retail investors are treating dips as buying opportunities.

Also, late last month, some analysts noted a resurgence of positive sentiment among Ethereum investors on the largest crypto platform, Binance, after fresh data revealed that in less than a week, the number of ETH on the crypto exchange declined by 10% from 4,975,000 ETH to 4,478,000 ETH, particularly between August 23 and 27.

Such declines imply that investors are removing ETH from centralized platforms, a behavior historically linked to long-term accumulation and growing confidence.

During this period, increased market activity has been driven by rising demand, suggesting a potential supply squeeze that would intensify Ethereum’s next significant price rise.

Even as ETFs take a breather, Ethereum is still seeing strong interest from corporate treasuries. These institutions are increasingly choosing long-term investing plans over short-term speculation, which increases the likelihood of ETH resisting significant market corrections.

At the time of writing, ETH is seeing some bullish price action and is trading just under $4,500, rounding out a nearly 4% increase in the last 24 hours.

