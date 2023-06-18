Injectable Osteoporosis Drug Successfully Administered Orally via Robotic Pill, Offering Hope to Patients

Description TL.;Breakdown In a groundbreaking study presented at ENDO 2023, Rani Therapeutics, a San Jose-based company, unveiled a novel “robotic pill” capable of safely delivering an injectable osteoporosis drug orally. The study’s findings, presented by Arvinder Dhalla, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Development at Rani Therapeutics, offer hope to individuals suffering from chronic conditions that typically require … Read more

TL.;Breakdown

The study presents a robotic pill that safely delivers injectable osteoporosis drugs orally, offering hope to patients.

Robotic pill developed by Rani Therapeutics provides painless intestinal injection, eliminating the need for painful injections.

The bioavailability of drugs delivered via a robotic pill is comparable to or better than an injection, marking significant progress in medical science.

In a groundbreaking study presented at ENDO 2023, Rani Therapeutics, a San Jose-based company, unveiled a novel “robotic pill” capable of safely delivering an injectable osteoporosis drug orally. The study’s findings, presented by Arvinder Dhalla, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Development at Rani Therapeutics, offer hope to individuals suffering from chronic conditions that typically require painful injections, such as osteoporosis.

The innovative robotic pill developed by Rani Therapeutics enables the oral administration of teriparatide, a proven and effective medication for osteoporosis that was previously only available as an injection. By swallowing the pill, it remains intact as it passes through the stomach. Upon reaching the intestines, the pill deploys a self-inflating balloon equipped with a microsyringe. This microsyringe then injects a drug-filled microneedle, delivering the medication.

Painless and efficient delivery

One of the key advantages of the robotic pill is its ability to provide a painless injection in the intestines. Unlike other areas of the body, the intestines do not have a pain response to needles. As a result, the injection process becomes virtually painless for the patient. Once the medication is delivered, the dissolvable needle rapidly dissolves, and the drug is efficiently absorbed. The delivery mechanism deflates and is safely eliminated from the body.

The Phase I study conducted by Rani Therapeutics involved 39 healthy women and focused on evaluating the safety, tolerability, and movement of the robotic pill, known as RT-102, through the body. The pill contained a dose of teriparatide (PTH 1-34), a synthetic form of the human parathyroid hormone used to rebuild brittle bones in osteoporosis patients. The participants were divided into three groups, with two groups receiving varying doses of teriparatide via the robotic pill and the third group receiving the standard injection.

Using fluoroscopic imaging to track the pill’s journey, researchers found that the bioavailability of the drug delivered through the robotic pill was comparable to or even superior to the injected form. Blood samples collected over six hours confirmed the successful absorption and utilization of the drug by the body.

Ending the era of painful injections

The breakthrough technology developed by Rani Therapeutics, which transforms injections into oral pills, marks a significant step forward in relieving patients of the burden of painful injections associated with chronic diseases. The results are great promise for millions of individuals who currently rely on daily injections for extended periods.

Arvinder Dhalla, Ph.D., Lead of Clinical Development at Rani Therapeutics, presented these exciting findings last June 17, Saturday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois. The prospect of an oral alternative to injections brings new hope to patients and represents a remarkable advancement in medical science.