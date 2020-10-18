In the wake of post-COVID-19 challenges, India’s Karnavati university has established a tech school to offer crypto and blockchain courses. The global pandemic has led to the understanding of the extent of world dependency on technology not just to thrive but to survive. 2020 has seen the globe move into the digital world like never before.

Worldwide there is a mounting pressure across industries to meet the ever-growing needs of technological advancements. The covid crisis has highlighted the urgent demand for evolution within automation and blockchain technology, AI and machine learning, and data science, to name a few.

Crypto and blockchain courses among others

The post covid era is expected to see a surge in high-end technology jobs. For the next 2 decades following are some of the most sought-after areas in the innovations industry is expected to boom by 70 percent.

These major subjects would include; Robotics Engineering (with a special focus on artificial engineering), Data Science and engineering, Block-Chain engineering and development, Site and Cloud Reliability, Cryptography specialization, and Cyber Security. Encouraging students to move towards emerging technologies, Karnavati University has dedicated a newly built facility focused on the same.

Karnavati University’s Unitedworld School of Computational Intelligence (USCI) has collaborated with pioneers within the field, namely Oracle Academy for Data Science and Analytics, Red Hat Academy, and UiPath Academy Robotics Process Automation, and designed 3 years undergraduate programs to prepare the students of today for the jobs of the future. This gives a huge boost to the crypto and blockchain courses arena as well. So far the use of blockchain has been focused on relief activities.

The major degrees offered under the program include; B.Sc. (Hons.) Data Science, B.Sc. (Hons.) Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, B.Sc. (Hons.) Robotics and Automation, B.Sc. (Hons.) Cryptography and Blockchain.

The university’s president, Ritesh Hada, further highlighted the inception of four new laboratories focused on research and development within the fields with the latest features like CUDA processor-based NVIDIA workstations, high-end robot designing kits, to name a few. USCI teaching practices involve a blended study model which facilitates both in house and online learning platform, perfect for programs such as crypto and blockchain courses.