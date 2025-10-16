IMF upgrades Asia’s 2025 growth outlook, citing strong regional momentum

The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its forecast for Asia’s economic growth in 2025. Despite trade tensions, the financial organization highlighted strong trade activities, upcoming investments, and regional technological growth as key drivers of growth.

The IMF projected a 4.5% increase in 2025 growth, representing a 0.6 percentage point increase from the previous April forecast. The Fund also estimated that growth will slow to around 4.1% in 2026, with Asia contributing approximately 60% towards global growth.

The IMF revealed that economic activities across the Asia-Pacific region remained higher than expected while continuing to suffer from the impact of the U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in April.

The Fund noted that companies in China, Japan, and South Korea shipped large quantities of exports ahead of the tariff hikes. At the same time, increased intraregional trade helped maintain the region’s economic growth.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, AI-driven technology advancements played a key role in the growth of exports and manufacturing investments, especially in advanced East Asian economies. The resilient nature of the Asian region’s economy shows how a diversified economic structure and proactive policy responses could help shape a nation’s financial conditions.

During a press briefing in Washington today, Srinivasan cautioned that risks remain tilted to the downside. The financial institution warned that tariff impacts have not been fully resolved, especially with new U.S. measures threatening to escalate trade tensions. Trump recently signaled that a possible 100% tariff on Chinese imports could be imposed, fueling market uncertainty.

If trade tensions escalate, the IMF has confirmed that interest rates may rise again, narrowing financial conditions and adding to the debt burden, which is on track to surpass 100% of global GDP.

According to a recent Crypropolitan report, the Fund released its October Fiscal Monitor, which projects that the public debt could exceed 100% of the global GDP by 2029. The financial organization urged policymakers to take swift action in tightening the fiscal measures and prepare for a potential market shakeup driven by higher borrowing costs.

Asia to drive 60% of global growth in 2025

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, revealed in an interview with AFP that trade tensions can arise at any time. He acknowledged that regional adaptability and domestic demand have helped cushion much of the shock.

The IMF has maintained its earlier estimate that China’s economy will grow by 4.8% in 2025, down from 5.0% in 2024. It cited weaker exports being offset by policy-driven domestic demand. India stood out across the region with an increased estimate from 6.4% in July to 6.6% outlook for 2025. The IMF attributed the growth forecast to strong investments and consumer spending across India.

The IMF expects Japan’s growth to reach 1.1% in 2025, citing tech exports and fiscal support as the key drivers. The Fund also highlighted economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam as upcoming and continuing to attract foreign investments while sustaining their manufacturing outputs.

Globally, the Fund projects that Asia could contribute up to 60% to global growth, offsetting weaker growth in other regions, including Europe, with a projection of only 1.2%, and the United States, with a projection of 2.0% in 2025, representing a slowdown from last year’s 2.8%.

The Asian outlook results follow a recent upgrade by the IMF this week, which raised the global growth forecast for 2025 from 3% in July to 3.2%. Inflation was projected to remain at 4.2% this year before slowing down to 3.7% in 2026.

Srinivasan urged Asian policymakers to pursue structural reforms that will empower trade and investment in the medium term, thereby maintaining confidence in global markets.

