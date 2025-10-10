Based introduces Hyperliquid-powered live streaming platform

Based introduced its Hyperliquid-powered live streaming service, Based Streams, to enable real-time live streaming traders to engage their communities. The platform’s donations infrastructure is built on Hypercore, allowing streamers to receive HyperCore tokens directly from viewers. Viewers will also get the chance to earn Based Gold for tuning in to their favorite streamers.

The trading platform disclosed that an X user, L (@LH_0302), will be the first streamer when the HL livestreaming service goes live today at 12:30 UTC. The streamer will also open 500 blind boxes.

Based credited HL hackathon winner FLIPgo for hosting the first Hyperliquid livestream.

Based team urges interested streamers to reach out

Introducing Based Streams – The First Hyperliquid powered Live Streaming platform. Create and host your own livestreams. Schedule sessions, engage in live chat, and showcase your trades in real time while connecting with your community. Our Donations infrastructure is built on… pic.twitter.com/ijlEdeqwiG — Based (@BasedOneX) October 10, 2025

The Based team has urged all interested streamers to reach out through its official X account to get a chance to host livestreams when the platform goes live in about four hours. The team has asked its community not to expect much from the new service because everything was developed in 48 hours in response to a community member’s request. They added that all this was done for the fun of it.

The Based team also said its latest milestone (Based Streams) proves how strong and aligned its community is, saying that every trade, referral, and builder/partner’s contribution helped make the HL livestreaming service a reality.

The Based platform announced that it now ranks first in total Hyperliquid builder revenue, adding that the achievement is more than just numbers. According to data from HyperTracker, Based generated a revenue of $7.63M, while PVP made $7.59M. Phantom, Insilico, and Axiom reported revenues of $6.67 million, $1.83 million, and $1.53 million, respectively.

Based is building on recent hype after integrating the AskJimmy AI agentic platform into the Based ecosystem two days ago. The MiniApp delivers real-time trading signals, complete with backtesting and AI agents that execute on behalf of its users.

The platform aims to bridge the gap between live content and DeFi-native monetization, which is expected to enable its community to gain yield-driven experiences. Hyperliquid remains the largest on-chain DEX for perpetuals trading, accounting for nearly 38% of the market share.

Based Streams uses Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain

Based Streams utilizes Hyperliquid’s L1 blockchain, which is recognized for supporting perpetual swaps trading and high-speed DeFi applications. The platform’s team disclosed that Hyperliquid’s architecture will enable the new streaming service to offer censorship-resistant videos with low latency.

The integration relies on Hyperliquid’s EVM-compatible smart contract layer and HyperEVM. It will also rely on the benefits of the platform’s staking and validator system, which saw the expansion of validator nodes at the beginning of the year.

Based Streams will be unlike traditional Web2 streaming services by facilitating the broadcasting of decentralized content. The platform’s team claimed that the new service removes centralized gatekeepers, allowing streamers to go live directly from their wallets.

The Based team also disclosed that subscription payments, tips, and pay-per-view charges will be supported natively on the Hyperliquid blockchain in HYPE tokens. The community has given early feedback on the platform’s native wallet authentication. Additional feedback has also been provided regarding the viewers’ ability to earn active participation and curation micro-rewards.

The platform’s team claims that the new livestreaming service is crucial as digital-native audiences migrate from mainstream platforms to competing, decentralized social and video projects. However, the team clarified that the platform’s community is still observing to see whether the new service will inspire derivatives for viewer-driven staking pools or live event predictions.

The platform’s founders argue that it will remove barriers for emerging creators, enabling the discovery of algorithm-free content and eliminating annoying advertising practices. They also point out that the streaming model may spark regulatory discussions, particularly regarding transparency and compliance.

