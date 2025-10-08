MetaMask in-wallet Hyperliquid trading goes live for mobile users

MetaMask added a new source of activity after adding in-wallet access to Hyperliquid’s DEX market. The feature goes live as competition between perp DEXs gains steam.

MetaMask launched in-wallet trading on Hyperliquid, expanding access to perpetual futures. The wallet operator announced the addition of the leading perp DEX through its X account.

The addition of Hyperliquid to MetaMask follows the recent integration of Aster on Trust Wallet, boosting the competition for in-wallet access. The official announcement arrived just a day after speculations that MetaMask was integrating Hyperliquid trading code.

The addition of perp DEX trading arrives on MetaMask just as the wallet operator announced its first reward program season, aiming to boost usage. For now, there are no specific rewards tied to perp DEX trading, but there are expectations that perp trading may be a big part of the upcoming reward program.

While MetaMask access may be convenient, users raised their usual concerns with speed, as well as the potentially higher expenses of in-wallet trading. As with previous programs, using Hyperliquid through the MetaMask wallet may be linked to expectations of incentives or even the launch of the long-awaited MASK token.

MetaMask to get additional fee boost

MetaMask has always generated fees even from regular usage. However, in 2025, MetaMask got a boost from routing fees. The wallet carries over $31M in DEX aggregator volume daily, with over $270K in fees.

The current Hyperliquid integration may increase fees as it tries to offer the simplest process of placing trades. MetaMask has tried to decrease the number of clicks, boosting mobile usage for Hyperliquid. The perp DEX is already widely adopted, though mostly accessible through desktop for dedicated whale traders. The addition of a MetaMask mobile option may boost retail trading and bring a new source of fees.

In the coming months, MetaMask is also preparing to integrate the Polymarket prediction platform, once again with a simplified process to initiate trades.

Perp DEX volumes remain near record levels

Demand for perpetual DEX trading remains high, with reported volumes up to $40B in 24 hours. Hyperliquid remains the leader with $13.28B. Aster, which is unreported, has seen volumes upward of $90B, sparking doubts about potential wash trading.

Lighter and EdgeX are also among Hyperliquid’s top competitors, though smaller markets also see a boost to their volumes. Recently, TRON’s SunPerp DEX reported early volumes of $1.35B since its launch on September 19. Another new DEX, Pacifica, announced 20K active users during its closed beta stage.

Hyperliquid, however, remains uniquely transparent, still allowing for prominent whale tracking. HYPE tokens once again recovered to $45.83, resuming their general upward trend. ASTER remains unchanged at around $1.98. Aster perp DEX currently reports around $165M in daily trading through Coingecko, currently focusing on hot memes from the BNB ecosystem.

