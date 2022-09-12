logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Huobi delists several tokens citing regulatory issues. Check if you are holding any

Huobi
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Huobi delists several tokens on its platform
  • The update will take effect by September 19
  • Countries are prohibiting the trade of the tokens

Huobi has communicated to traders and investors on its platform that it has decided to halt the trading and custody services of seven privacy tokens. According to the exchange, this decision was concluded after several pressures from countries where the platform currently resides. The exchange highlighted the top seven privacy tokens, with Monero taking the lead. Other delisted tokens include Verge, Firo, Horizen, and Dash.

Huobi will delist the tokens by September 19

According to Huobi, the digital assets would be booted off the platform by September 19. However, the crypto exchange also added that deposits for the tokens had been halted effective immediately. The platform also urged users to cancel any order of the tokens they might have made. Huobi also added that should any orders remain open till September 19, and the exchange will automatically cancel it on behalf of the user and return the funds to their spot account.

Huobi mentioned that it has been trying hard over the last few months to satisfy the regulator framework in over 100 countries where the company has bases. In the announcement, the exchange pointed out that the update resulted from its decision to follow regulations and the company’s rules.

Countries are prohibiting the trade of privacy tokens

In the announcement, the exchange quoted a law stating that they are mandated to cancel or suspend any tokens with hidden trading details. Huobi mentioned that these privacy tokens lack offline signatures, and the source code behind their designs is not open. The company also mentioned prohibited trading across futures, margins, and other products. It is still unclear whether the number of countries that have mounted pressure on the exchange regarding privacy tokens has increased.

If that is the case, more countries are now moving to abolish the tokens, which could signal the end of using privacy tokens for transactions. Countries like Japan and Australia have been very vocal about their dislike for the tokens, with analysts predicting that more countries will follow suit in the coming years. Aside from that, Huobi is also making strides across the market, with the exchange now mulling plans to enter the US market in the coming months.

Owotunse Adebayo

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Related News

Hot Stories

Huobi delists several tokens citing regulatory issues. Check if you are holding any
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD exhibits extreme bearish signs at $91.65
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE rejects upside again, ready to break below $0.0625?
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
3air uses blockchain to revolutionize one of the most traditional industries
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Crypto Assets Conference 2022 (CAC22B) | October 18 to October 19, 2022 | Frankfurt School of Finance & Management
12 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

3air uses blockchain to revolutionize one of the most traditional industries
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - September 12th
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - September 12th
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Will institutional investors trigger the next bull run?
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Algorand Foundation faces a $35M exposure to Hodlnaut. Are investors safe?
12 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us