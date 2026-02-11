Human API is the next project to take up the human-AI agent coordination. The platform follows a recent trend of task designation from AI entities to humans.

Human API unveiled its own platform, enabling AI agents to hire humans for tasks directly. The project joins an emerging trend for apps offering AI-generated gigs. Human API also extends the potential for autonomous tokenized AI agents to use crypto and pay for jobs.

Human API partnered with Eclipse to build the project’s hiring platform. New task platforms aim to cover the last mile of AI agent to human interaction, where they can reach out and perform tasks in the real world.

The platform aims to facilitate zero-person companies and autonomous research while connecting verified human contributors with AI agents.

AI agents rely on humans for physical presence

Human-directed tasks include physical presence, gathering of unavailable information, voice recordings, or judgment. Human API turns the AI requests into suitable tasks for hiring humans.

Human API is an agent-native platform with a coordination and execution layer. Human contributors create a verified account to accept and complete work. All tasks go through a review process. The platform uses Stripe Connect for payments, while agents and companies have a reliable tool to hire humans at scale.

AI agents have grown on their own side, attracting attention with the Moltbook project and the rise in new agentic launches. AI agents are gaining abilities and have an edge in certain tasks, but some tasks are not economical or accessible for them. Humans can be hired for high-context work, such as interpreting spoken languages or listening to nuanced audio.

On the Human API platform, agents can request those tasks directly, rather than relying on systems with a human intermediary. The platform will specialize in licensing audio data to AI labs, later expanding into additional data types. Logistics tasks may come later, requiring real-world activities.

Human API raises $65M

Human API has completed its product in stealth mode, raising $65M from VCs like Polychain Capital, DBA, and Delphi Ventures. The funding will be used to build an AI-centric environment, where humans can be rewarded for participation.

Human API plans to introduce a formal model of cooperation between humans and AI agents. The platform will aim for global monetization, but it has not mentioned the types of assets it will support. Other platforms have resorted to USDC as the most intuitive crypto-payment asset.