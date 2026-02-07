Crypto.com co-founder’s new AI platform to launch autonomous AI agent

Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek is gearing up to introduce a new artificial intelligence system, ai.com, which will launch autonomous AI agents working on behalf of users.

The platform officially goes online on February 8, 2026, and it aims to elevate artificial intelligence from basic chat tools to virtual agents capable of performing real tasks, such as scheduling, messaging, and managing work.

Marszalek believes in democratizing advanced computing technology for everyday consumers—much as he did with cryptocurrency, helping bring it to millions worldwide. The backbone of ai.com is its autonomous AI agent system. Whereas most AI assistants answer questions or make recommendations, these agents take action-oriented actions.

Within minutes, users can build their own AI agent that can assist with daily tasks, automate repetitive tasks, and support digital work across multiple apps and services. Users will be able to rely on their AIs to help organize their calendars, automate their workflows, and send messages. Agents could help with more complex activities in the future, too—for instance, handling finances, updating online profiles, or helping to develop digital projects.

The website is designed to ensure complete user control, and its agents operate only within user permissions. One of the most highly rated features is how a given agent can improve itself.

These changes are then replicated over the network for use by other agents. Over time, this shared learning system could improve the platform’s overall utility for tens or hundreds of millions of users across a wide range of environments. Marszalek said this is a radical change in the use of AI.

ai.com prioritizes privacy, security, and ease of use

Security and privacy are key elements of how ai.com operates. The AI agents operate in a secure environment where user information is segregated, encrypted, and protected. This means that agents’ personal data is not passed on, at least not unless the user permits it.

No programming or technical skills needed to create an AI agent. In under 60 seconds, users can create a profile on the first try, enter the name of an AI agent, and then create an AI agent. This ease of use is all the more essential, as autonomous AI systems thus far have invariably required specialist hardware, a technical skill set, or complex workflows to set up. By simplifying accessibility, ai.com aims to democratize powerful AI tools for more people.

Marszalek is widely known for building Crypto.com into one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency platforms. The company serves more than 150 million retail customers worldwide and holds numerous licences and regulatory approvals across a wide range of countries. His experience growing Crypto.com into a major financial technology platform is now shaping his attitude toward AI. Marszalek acquired the ai.com domain in a transaction widely regarded as one of the more costly domain acquisitions of all time.

Long-term, Marszalek has announced his vision: to build a decentralized AI network of billions of agents that continuously improve through knowledge exchange. This network could accelerate the development of more sophisticated AI systems, sometimes called artificial general intelligence (AGI) – a term that’s often defined as AI capable of performing multiple types of human tasks.

ai.com plans to add financial services and AI marketplaces

Looking ahead, ai.com is on track to add new features and services inside the ecosystem. These may include integrations with financial services, enabling AI agents to assist users with investment management or other financial tasks.

It also considers agent marketplaces where users can access specialized agents designed for specific purposes. Social aspects that enable closer interaction between humans and AI agents may also be incorporated.

If successful, ai.com may be central to rolling out the idea of autonomous AI into everyday life, just as Crypto.com helped popularize cryptocurrency with mass-market users.

Marszalek aims to make AI agents a common tool for millions of people worldwide – by building on the pillars of ease of use, privacy, and real-world functionality.