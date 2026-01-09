HTX reports $3.3 trillion in annual trades, announces 2026 priorities

A major cryptocurrency trading platform, HTX, has published its annual performance review for 2025 and shared plans for 2026. HTX reported significant increases in users, trading activity, and compliance efforts.

By December, the exchange had over 55 million registered users globally after adding 6 million new accounts in 2025. The platform’s total trading activity for the year was over $3.3 trillion, a 39% increase over 2024. Additionally, $608 million in net capital entered the platform, according to the company.

Forbes ranked HTX as one of the most dependable cryptocurrency platforms for 2025 after the exchange recorded no security breaches during that year.

The platform saw gains in automated trading.

Throughout the year, more than 1.9 trillion USDT were traded on the platform’s spot trading segment, where users may buy and sell digital currencies directly. Despite the continued volatility of the market, this represented a gain of around 30% over the prior year.

Automated trading tools became a key part of how users approached trading. Volumes processed by spot trading bots rose 97% from 2024, while the funds committed to these systems doubled.

Growth was particularly strong in stablecoin-based grid trading, which surged 352%, while grid trading activity for major cryptocurrencies increased 122%. By allowing users to trade without constant manual monitoring, these tools proved especially useful during periods of heightened market volatility.

HTX added 166 new digital assets to its platform in 2025. The company shifted its approach to focus on identifying emerging trends and selecting assets in their early stages instead of following short-term market sentiment.

The exchange positioned itself early in several growing sectors, including memecoins, artificial intelligence tokens, and cryptocurrency financial infrastructure.

Several assets saw substantial price increases after HTX listed them first, including TRUMP, PIPPIN, and M. The platform also led in listing compliance-focused and stablecoin-related assets such as USD1, WLFI, and U. By applying stricter evaluation standards and maintaining a steady pace of new listings, HTX is working to establish itself as a go-to platform for initial asset offerings.

In 2025, $1.4 trillion worth of contracts based on cryptocurrency values were traded in the futures trading sector. With monthly activity rising, this represented a roughly 50% increase over the previous year.

Key futures contracts like Bitcoin and Ethereum now have greater liquidity and stability because of the company’s improvements to its trading infrastructure and the addition of numerous elite market makers. Over the course of the year, HTX made over 120 enhancements to its futures features, including order placing, funding rate displays, and risk management tools.

Several new product features were introduced over the year to improve the trading experience. The Futures Grid tool was upgraded to version 2.0 and drew over 30,000 monthly active users.

The Copy Trading system also moved to version 4.0, adding a Smart Copy feature and a fund isolation mechanism designed to make the product more accessible for newer traders. Meanwhile, the Multi-Assets Collateral mode, which allows users to use multiple assets as margin, accounted for more than 60% of total futures trading volume, helping traders use their capital more efficiently.

In 2025, HTX also broadened its product line to accommodate various consumer demands. More than 600,000 users and more than 300 digital products were supported by the HTX Earn product. With increased asset coverage, better capital efficiency, and more robust risk controls, the business updated its Margin and Collateral Swap products.

HTX executed over 300 promotional campaigns with well-known assets and important trading tools throughout the year to keep users engaged. More than a million users participated in these activities. Initiatives like Launchpool and Futures Trading Contests encouraged customers to stay active on the platform while increasing trading activity and market depth.

Regulatory compliance and security remained top priorities. Using Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves, HTX released monthly reports demonstrating that the company maintained more than 100% reserves for all significant assets throughout the year. The platform’s USDT reserves grew by almost 150% in 2025.

In terms of regulations, HTX has been successful in securing permits in several nations. One of the first two international cryptocurrency platforms qualified to apply for a virtual asset license in Pakistan was the exchange.

Additionally, it advanced its licensing initiatives and regulatory alliances in Australia and the Middle East. The business strengthened the compliance base for its global operations by investing in technology to prevent money laundering and crimes using cryptocurrencies.

HTX sets goals for 2026

HTX listed the following as its top goals for 2026: deepening product enhancements; expanding spot trading, futures, and over-the-counter markets; and improving user experience. Through HTX DAO, research initiatives, and investment frameworks, the platform intends to improve capital efficiency, fortify security and compliance procedures, and foster long-term ecosystem growth.

Founded in 2013 under the name Huobi, HTX has grown from a basic virtual asset exchange into a broader blockchain business ecosystem covering digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, and business incubation.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program