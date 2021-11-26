TL;DR Breakdown

Davido set to begin airdropping $ECHOKE social token.

Airdrop to hold monthly from Nov 2021 to Dec 2022.

Davido planning to float own NFT token.

Days after Nigerian Music superstar, David Adeleke aka Davido, announced the launch of his social token, $ECHOKE, he has further dropped more details on how the $ECHOKE airdrop would work.

The token will be used to access giveaways, merchandise, exclusive content, events, and more. All the token’s resources are hosted on the Omegoat site.

Recall that Davido and Bitsika, the tech firm that developed the coin in their announcement, said that the social token would not be listed on any exchange or DEX and would only be distributed via occasional airdrops beginning on the 28th of November.

How $ECHOKE airdrop works

According to a release by Omegoat, the airdrop would hold every month between November 2021 and December 2022.

All it takes per the statement for users to benefit is that they register on the Omegoat website and with a Gmail account. Afterward, registered users claim rewards via a form on the website, which becomes visible when airdrop begins.

All that is required to fill the form is for a user to provide their Binance Smart Chain wallet address, and after a few minutes, the token is dropped in the wallet provided.

Every month, 1,000 unique registered users would be rewarded with a 9,000 $ECHOKE token. Little BNB would also be provided to such wallet to offset the $ECHOKE token gas fee.

After 1,000 different users get the airdrop, automatically, the airdrop ends, and a countdown for the next month airdrop begins.

Omegoat would begin getting gifts from December as only lucky beneficiaries of the airdrop would be eligible for the gifts.

Davido NFT underway after

Omegoat, in its previous press release, revealed that at some point, the music superstar would float his own NFT.

“We’re going deep into NFTs too. NFTs started out as a way for digital artists to authenticate their work and finally get paid their just due for their brilliance. It has since grown into a way for online communities to create a shared identity towards a common goal, a tribal mark for online communities, if you will.