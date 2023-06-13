How China’s central bank is boosting liquidity

TL;DR Breakdown

As China’s economic dynamics shift, its central bank has ushered in a strategy to boost liquidity and stimulate economic growth.

In an ambitious move to navigate the currents of economic pressures, China is taking definitive steps to ease the margin strain on banks and pour more liquidity into its real economy.

Streamlining liquidity through interest rate cuts

To understand this strategic move, it’s necessary to dive into the recent activities in China’s banking sector.

On Monday, several Chinese joint-stock banks, such as China Merchants Bank, Pingan Bank, China CITIC Bank, SPD Bank, and China Everbright Bank, announced a reduction in their yuan deposit rates.

This follows a similar move by major state-owned banks like the Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of China on June 8th.

The reduction rates vary, but in the case of the China Merchants Bank, the demand deposit rate dropped from 0.25% to 0.2%, while the rates on three and five-year deposits witnessed declines to 2.45% and 2.5%, respectively.

These banks, having last collectively adjusted their deposit rates in September 2022, are aiming at reducing the cost of bank liabilities through these rate cuts, which are expected to funnel more liquidity into the market and spur domestic consumption and investment.

The reduction in deposit rates could trigger a significant economic chain reaction. According to industry insiders, this maneuver is projected to unlock enormous savings into the capital market and consumption, fortifying the real economy.

For instance, the country’s retail sales rose by 8.5% year on year, hitting a total of 14.98 trillion yuan between January and April. This rate cut is anticipated to boost consumer confidence, further stabilizing this data in the upcoming months.

Moreover, the People’s Bank of China (PBC), China’s central bank, saw an increase of 15.39 trillion yuan ($2.15 trillion) in total yuan deposits in Q1, indicating a significant potential for increased liquidity in the market.

PBC Governor Yi Gang announced on June 7th, during a symposium with representatives from domestic and foreign companies and financial institutions in Shanghai, that the bank plans to bolster counter-cyclical policy adjustments to support the real economy and curtail its costs.

Future anticipations for small and medium-sized banks

Industry analysts foresee small and medium-sized banks following suit and reducing their deposit rates in the upcoming days, aligning with the market-based adjustments.

Zou Lan, a senior PBC official, stated in April 2022 that through a self-regulatory mechanism, large banks are expected to initiate deposit rate adjustments in accordance with market conditions.

The smaller banks will then make supplementary adjustments to suit their individual circumstances, maintaining market competition, ensuring the stability of the banks’ liabilities, and amplifying their capacity to support the real economy.

As a part of this comprehensive plan to amplify liquidity, China’s central bank has consistently infused funds into the financial system via open market operations.

The bank performed 2 billion yuan ($279.73 million) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9%, which is aimed at maintaining reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system.

Navigating through economic challenges requires strategic foresight, and China is showcasing its acumen by boosting liquidity through its banking sector.

This proactive approach is an essential ingredient in managing economic growth and bolstering the real economy. The recent series of moves by China’s central bank and commercial banks underscores a concerted effort to build a more robust and fluid economic landscape.

