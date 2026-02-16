Hong Kong unveils new crypto growth push with new regulatory initiatives

Policymakers at Consensus Hong Kong, a major annual conference focused on blockchain, Web3, and digital assets, unveiled a series of initiatives to strengthen the domestic digital asset landscape.

Following the policymakers’ announcement, reports noted that the Consensus showed that, despite the overhyped, silly projects, companies are still finding real, practical value in the technology.

Hong Kong seeks to solidify itself as a hub for digital assets

Hong Kong has displayed a growing interest in the crypto industry. To support this claim, reports noted that regulators in the region are actively fostering growth in the digital asset ecosystem through the introduction of a perpetual contract framework and the announcement that the first batch of stablecoin licenses will be issued next month.

In a statement, Jason Atkins, the chief commercial officer of crypto trading firm Auros, argued that “That clear direction gives many companies confidence to invest in Hong Kong and expand their operations.”

Following his remarks, sources noted that financial market regulators, the Securities & Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, indicated a readiness to collaborate with businesses and adapt their digital asset strategies. However, it is worth noting that the Special Administrative Region of China is still reviewing and approving activities and applicants.

Even so, Atkins noted that they are surveying companies on how to increase investment. “We’ve met with the SFC multiple times and talked with the HKMA at think tanks, panels, and groups where they genuinely want to understand how our businesses work and what we need to invest more in the city. This is very encouraging,” he explained.

In this survey process, regulators have been actively engaged with industry players to identify the necessary conditions for business growth and operational success. This includes reviewing existing regulations to ensure they better reflect current market needs.

At this moment, several analysts weighed in on the situation. They argued that the regulators are considering ways to ease or modify certain rules for specific types of investors.

They also discovered that their move follows a growing trend in the crypto industry, in which traditional institutions are increasingly exploring the crypto space or adopting blockchain technology.

Several Individuals demonstrate a heightened interest in blockchain technology

As cryptocurrencies become increasingly popular among individuals, sources reported that several panelists from significant firms such as Swift and Franklin Templeton admitted that they are either implementing or exploring blockchain technology to enhance operational efficiency.

Following their statement, analysts noted that this scenario reflects the 2018 trend, in which institutions embraced blockchain technology while distancing themselves from Bitcoin. However, these organizations are now moving beyond trials to take concrete action.

At this point, Rodrigo Coelho, CEO of Edge & Node, predicted that the surge of traditional, mainstream organizations entering the blockchain space will be a defining story of this year.

When reporters reached out to him to clarify his argument, Coelho stated that firms are actively seeking to gain deeper insights into this industry. To underscore the intensity of the situation, he noted that these companies are seeking specialists to address complex challenges.

Another industry executive who commented on the topic of discussion is Shawn Chan from Singapore Gulf Bank. He noted that these systems are more efficient for transferring value.

Despite outstanding international regulatory challenges, the industry executive expects blockchain adoption to grow among companies over the next decade.