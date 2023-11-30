Hong Kong explores ICO as economic booster

TLDR Hong Kong is considering an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to boost its economy, as suggested by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Professional Association.

The proposal is part of a broader plan to revitalize Hong Kong’s financial sector, which is still recovering from the global epidemic.

The proposal emphasizes diversifying investment immigration policies and suggests listing public sector bonds on the Stock Exchange.

Hong Kong is considering a bold new approach to rejuvenate its economy: the introduction of an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). This idea, first suggested by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Professional Association, has sparked lively debate among financial experts and policymakers.

The proposal is seen as a radical step, diverging from traditional economic recovery methods, and it’s generating buzz for its potential to inject vitality into Hong Kong’s financial landscape.

Navigating Economic Revival

The island city, still grappling with the aftermath of the global epidemic, is striving for a robust economic resurgence. Despite the efforts and plans laid out by Chief Executive Li Ka-chiu, there’s a consensus that more innovative measures are needed to bolster Hong Kong’s financial sector.

This sense of urgency is echoed in the proactive stance of the Financial Secretary, who is actively seeking suggestions for the upcoming 2024-25 Budget.

Among the array of proposals, the ICO stands out. It’s not just about embracing digital finance but reshaping Hong Kong’s economic identity. The move would not only signal Hong Kong’s openness to emerging financial technologies but also position it as a trailblazer in the global economic arena.

However, the proposal is not without its challenges. There are concerns about balancing market openness with personal safety, especially in adverse conditions.

A Broader Perspective on Financial Evolution

The Association’s suggestions extend beyond the ICO. They advocate for adjustments in stock stamp duty, tweaking of the DIPN61 Consolidated Fund Tax Exemption Ordinance, and a reevaluation of the threshold for incidental transactions.

These recommendations aim to enhance Hong Kong’s allure as an international asset management hub, crucial in an era of high-interest rates. Moreover, the proposal emphasizes the integration of more diversified elements into investment immigration policies, including ESG and Islamic finance. This includes the idea of public sector bonds, akin to green bonds, being listed on the Stock Exchange.

The association’s call for the government and Securities Regulatory Commission to acknowledge and incorporate Islamic finance and Sharia law into Hong Kong’s financial framework is particularly noteworthy. It suggests establishing a committee to develop Hong Kong-specific Islamic finance guidelines, ensuring compliance with Islamic financial principles.

The Securities and Futures Commission is urged to reexamine various regulations, such as those regarding securities margin financing activities and corporate finance consultancy. Simultaneously, the government is encouraged to review laws and guidelines related to combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

On the equity market front, the Stock Exchange’s reassessment of listing rules, especially those that unfairly disadvantage small and medium-sized enterprises, is a significant point of focus. The issue of backdoor listings and the need for a more nuanced regulatory approach, rather than blanket crackdowns, is highlighted.

The idea of launching an ICO mechanism, along with other innovative strategies, underscores a bold shift in Hong Kong’s approach to economic recovery and development.

While the full Budget for 2024-25 is yet to be unveiled, these suggestions present a tantalizing glimpse into a potential future where Hong Kong embraces both traditional financial wisdom and cutting-edge fiscal innovation.

This balance of old and new, conventional and unconventional, might just be the key to revitalizing Hong Kong’s economy in a post-pandemic world.