Hong Kong crypto investor falls to death over $1M loss

A Hong Kong man named identified as Chen has reportedly jumped to his death after losing about $10 million HKD (about $1.2 million) in failed cryptocurrency trades.

The ominous list of tragedies linked to cryptocurrencies and their traders added a new devastating entry earlier in the week when news broke out of Hong Kong that a post-graduate student in the UK died while visiting home.

It adds to the explosion in violent attacks targeting crypto investors in France, the kidnappings and murder of a crypto investor and his partner in the Middle East, as well as the death of a Ukrainian politician’s son in Vienna.

Massive financial loss triggered the tragic incident

Before the tragic incident, Chen’s father said his 32-year-old son had admitted to losing about $1.2 million to failed cryptocurrency investments.

According to local reports, Chen’s mental health began to decline in 2022 when he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and developed mental disorders. He had been receiving regular medical treatment and taking medication for his condition.

In September 2023, he moved to the United Kingdom to continue his studies. While abroad, his father noticed that Chen seemed emotionally unstable, and the family persuaded him to return to Hong Kong to visit a private clinic for a psychiatric re-examination.

Chen arrived at the airport on Monday and was picked up by his father, but after returning to their home at Bijiashan Garden on Lung Ping Road, Chen suddenly attempted to harm himself with a fruit knife. When his father succeeded in taking the knife away, Chen then rushed toward the apartment’s terrace and jumped.

He fell from the terrace onto a first-floor platform. Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 5:00 p.m., and Chen was rushed to Caritas Medical Centre. He was later pronounced dead. Police have stated that the case is not suspicious and have labeled it as a “fall from height.”

How to handle volatility in the current market

On January 2, Bitcoin prices fell below $88,000 following large sales of the token by institutions looking to de-risk at the start of the new year. Before this, the infamous “1011 crash” of October 2025 led to massive liquidations due to overleveraged positions that wiped out over $19 billion in a single day. The market struggled to fill the “liquidity vacuum” into the new year.

Bitcoin has since recovered and now sits above $95,000. The October 2025 crash was reportedly triggered by new global trade tariffs and export controls on software. During that time, Cryptopolitan reported that a high-profile 32-year-old Ukrainian crypto CEO was found dead in his car following a $30 million loss.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan recently spoke about the need for caution when dealing with the crypto industry.

The government launched the “Fintech 2030″ program and new licensing rules for dealers to try and prevent fraud and extreme financial loss.

