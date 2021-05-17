TL;DR Breakdown

• Holborn Assets promotes cryptographic information.

• At least 8 out of 10 people in the UAE believe in cryptocurrencies.

According to YouGov, a market research firm, the volatile track record causes cryptocurrencies demand in the UAE. Many people in the UAE are attracted to cryptocurrencies and their high level of profit. The cryptocurrencies demand has increased over the years, taking to favorite tokens like Bitcoin.

As the subject of this robust demand, at least 44% of citizens in the Arab region think cryptocurrencies are tradable. 5% of those surveyed think that more information is needed regarding crypto investment. These figures are high, showing that 8 out of 10 people in the United Arab Emirates trust cryptocurrencies.

Stefan Terry, Global Partner at Holborn Assets UAE office, says growing demand for cryptocurrencies may not decline. Investors are looking for a passive way to increase their profits, and that is something that cryptocurrencies can potentially offer. Many potential traders have come out of the Arab region, taking advantage of the volatility of cryptocurrencies.

Companies like Holborn Assets try to create local programs to train new Arab investors. With this action, the high cryptocurrency demand in the United Arab Emirates could be overcome. The system that Holborn Assets tries to work with is giving courses and tutorials to interested people.

Citizen opinions on the cryptocurrencies demand in the UAE

Surveys have shown that young people between 18 and 25 are the most encouraged to invest in cryptocurrencies. More than a third of the people surveyed think that cryptocurrencies are a good source of investment. Only 17% of people over the age of 47 take this new investment mode in the UAE.

However, other citizens believe that cryptocurrencies are a fad and that it does not give the returns it promises on investment. Some investors want cryptocurrencies to be regularized to have greater security in their use commercially, while others only want cryptocurrencies to remain in their current market.

How the cryptocurrencies demand will be solved?

Now that Holborn Assets knows how great the demand for cryptocurrencies is in the country, it must promote it. The company will try to create courses and tutorials for new investors to become associated with cryptocurrencies. Therefore, there will no longer be so much misinformation about the speculation and value of each crypto.

The cryptocurrencies demand is also in full swing due to the significant increase of the largest crypto token, Bitcoin. NFTs are also gaining popularity in the market for their rising earnings since launch.

The UAE is preparing for the decentralized market, which will attract more profits to its investors. If you are in this Arab region, it might be smart to opt for the information that Holborn Assets can give you.