Here’s Why SolarX is Up Almost 30% in the Last 24 Hours

SolarX (SXCH) has just experienced a major price surge that’s turning heads.

SXCH’s 29% pump in the past day has pushed it into CoinMarketCap’s most visited cryptos list – and investors are now scrambling to understand what’s behind this bullish momentum.

SXCH Token Rockets on Renewable Energy Blockchain News

SolarX has been on a tear, with the eco-friendly crypto soaring as much as 100% at one point today before pulling back as traders cashed in profits.

But even after that dip, SXCH is sitting around $0.080 – a 53% increase from Tuesday’s lows.

The sudden price pump seems to be driven by a tweet from the SolarX team.

Just yesterday, the team tweeted about their upcoming launch: the world’s first Proof-of-Work blockchain powered by renewable energy.

Not only that, but they’re integrating real-world assets into the mix, too.

That’s clearly struck a chord with investors who are stoked about SolarX’s green mission.

With spot volumes hitting $3.3 million yesterday and the token still only tradable on a handful of smaller exchanges, this could be just the start for SXCH.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this momentum continues or if it’s a “buy the rumor” scenario.

But crypto traders are undoubtedly buzzing about SolarX right now.

SolarX – The Eco-Friendly Project Looking to Disrupt Crypto Mining

SolarX is a project looking to give crypto mining a much-needed green makeover.

Rather than those power-hungry mining farms guzzling electricity, SolarX is building specialized rigs designed to run off renewable energy sources, like solar panels.

It’ll be a silent, energy-efficient mining operation that can even work off-grid.

But there’s more than just eco-friendly mining rigs.

As mentioned above, SolarX is launching its own blockchain to facilitate this mining model.

That means developers can build applications on SolarX’s chain and conduct mining operations.

The SXCH token is at the core of everything.

It serves as both a utility token for tapping into SolarX’s services and a governance token, giving holders a say in how the platform expands.

Miners also get rewarded in SXCH for contributing clean computing power, while stakers can earn yield.

It’s an ambitious vision – using blockchain tech to disrupt how people mine cryptocurrencies.

If SolarX’s team can pull it off, the project could be a trailblazer in the industry.

With SolarX attracting so much buzz, the question is – what altcoin projects could pump next?

One to watch is 99Bitcoins Token (99BTC), which is currently in presale and aims to simplify crypto education.

Could 99Bitcoins Token be the Next Altcoin to Explode?

This Learn-to-Earn project is the brainchild of the popular 99Bitcoins educational platform.

The idea? To encourage people to deepen their crypto knowledge by rewarding them with 99BTC tokens for completing courses, watching videos, and taking quizzes.

But it’s more than just earning 99Bitcoins tokens through learning.

99BTC holders also get access to premium content like webinars and trading signals from the crew at 99Bitcoins.

There’s even a members-only community where holders can network with fellow crypto enthusiasts.

And to top it off, 99BTC holders can stake their tokens for even more rewards.

Currently, the estimated annual yield for staking is 756% per year – and more than 1.4 billion 99BTC tokens have been locked up already.

99Bitcoins Token is clearly generating a lot of buzz.

The buzz is also evidenced by the project’s wildly successful presale, which has raised over $2.2 million since it began.

Interested investors can scoop up 99BTC tokens at a discount through the presale before they hit exchanges.

The 99Bitcoins Token communities on Twitter and Telegram have exploded in recent weeks, too.

Every day, more and more people are jumping into this Learn-to-Earn ecosystem.

With so much going for it – the educational rewards system, the staking yields, the growing community – 99BTC looks primed to be the next altcoin to rally like SolarX did.

