zkSync Price Drops Following Binance Listing Amid Airdrop Controversy – 3 Alternative Binance Listings to Watch

Ethereum Layer-2 zkSync listed on Binance and airdropped its much-anticipated $ZK token this week, but the one-two punch of big events for the token didn’t go as planned. Since its launch 2 days ago, the $ZK token is down nearly 22% as airdrop recipients quickly shed their coins.

That puts the future of zkSync in question, and it’s one of the rare cases when a new Binance listing lost value rather than popped. However, traders can look forward to more Binance listings on the horizon—including 3 that have the potential to be major winners.

zkSync Airdrop Flops as Investors Rush to Sell Coins

zkSync generated a huge amount of hype ahead of the $ZK token launch. Before the coin even began trading, the project team had secured commitments from exchanges like Binance, ByBit, and KuCoin to list $ZK.

With an initial price of $0.31, $ZK launched with a $1.125 million market cap. To kick off trading, 89% of the total $ZK supply was airdropped to users of the zkSync Layer-2 network who met an unspecified threshold of transaction activity. The idea from zkSync’s perspective was that tokens would go to individuals who were excited about the new network’s potential and would actively use it.

More than 45% of the airdropped ZK token supply has been claimed by over 225,000 addresses in less than 2 hours 😳



It's a Monday, don't you have work? https://t.co/gSA8mc0QOg — ZK Nation (@TheZKNation) June 17, 2024

However, that’s not what happened.

In reality, individuals who received $ZK tokens during the airdrop just wanted to cash out as quickly as possible. According to data from Nansen, 41% of $ZK airdrop recipients sold their tokens within a couple hours of receiving them.

The situation was made worse by a glitch in the zkSync network, which suffered under the strain of the airdrop and subsequent selling activity. The zkSync team announced a degradation in performance on X, which appears to have further encouraged airdrop recipients to sell their $ZK sooner rather than later.

As a result, $ZK dropped from its initial price of $0.31 to a current price of $0.225—a 22% loss. zkSync now has a market cap of $828 million, significantly down from its initial valuation.

$ZK trading is still taking place on Binance and other centralized exchanges, but the token has lost a lot of the hype it enjoyed going into the airdrop. While some traders think it could make a resurgence, many have already moved on to look for the next 10x opportunity.

The good news is that there’s no shortage of exciting new coins vying to list on exchanges like Binance. Let’s take a look at 3 contenders that have the potential to beat $ZK and deliver massive pumps after listing.

PlayDoge

PlayDoge is a brand-new meme coin project and play-to-earn game with the potential to be one of the biggest Binance listings of 2024. It’s been called the next 10x crypto by analysts like Jacob ‘Crypto’ Bury and raised more than $4.7 million in sales of its $PLAY token in the first few weeks of its presale.

PlayDoge is building a play-to-earn companion pet game similar to the 1990s hit Tamagotchi, which sold more than 82 million devices at its peak. Players will earn $PLAY token rewards for caring for a virtual doge and can earn even more tokens by completing 20 video game-inspired side adventures. $PLAY tokens can be spent on in-game upgrades, giving players an edge to earn even more.

PlayDoge will be available on iOS and Android, so the game has the potential to reach hundreds of millions of users worldwide. It’s also attractive as an investment thanks to $PLAY staking rewards, which reach up to 154% APY during the presale.

$PLAY is on sale now at a discounted price of $0.0051, but that price won’t last long—the next increase is just 24 hours away. Don’t miss this chance to buy one of the most exciting new play-to-earn projects of the year.

Sealana

Sealana is a viral Solana meme coin that’s about to hit decentralized exchanges and could land on Binance soon after. The project sold more than $5 million worth of $SEAL tokens during its presale and only 6 days remain before the token’s launch.

Sealana appeals to meme coin traders with its mascot, an overweight seal who’s spent too much time fishing for the next 100x meme coin in the ‘Solana Sea.’ The seal pokes fun at degen meme traders, many of whom are backing $SEAL as the next Solana token to explode.

Pressure is especially high around the Sealana launch because unlike other crypto presales, $SEAL didn’t have increasing price tiers during its ICO. That means traders who get in now can lock in the same price as very early investors, and they’re all in this token together pushing for a massive pump.

There’s still one last chance to buy $SEAL before trading begins. This is a high potential meme coin traders won’t want to miss.

99Bitcoins

99Bitcoins is a crypto education platform making the switch to learn-to-earn with its new $99BTC token. It has the potential to become the biggest platform in the crypto learning space, surpassing projects like Open Campus and Hooked Protocol after it launches.

There’s a lot of excitement around the 99Bitcoins presale in part because this platform is already a leader in crypto education. It has more than 2.8 million subscribers and nearly 80 hours of interactive content.

Once $99BTC launches, crypto learners will be able to earn tokens as they complete courses. Their $99BTC will unlock additional exclusive educational content, giving them a chance to earn even more. On top of that, $99BTC token holders will get access to high-quality crypto trading signals, giving them a chance to put their market knowledge to use and find more profits.

The 99Bitcoins presale has raised more than $2.2 million already, indicating that investors are excited about this learn-to-earn platform. For a limited time, investors can buy $99BTC at a discounted price of $0.0011 and earn up to 759% APY for staking their coins. The next price increase is justsix days away, so there’s no time to wait to buy $99BTC to lock in the best price.

