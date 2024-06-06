HashKey Global’s trading volume surpasses Coinbase International

Bermuda, Bermuda, June 6th, 2024, Chainwire

HashKey Global May 2024 Monthly Report released, the daily trading volume reached 348 million USD, representing a month-over-month increase of 173%. Launchpool’s first-phase yield rate was as high as 37.68%, which made a notable impact on the market.

Launchpool Introduces High APR to the Market

The first Launchpool surprised the market with a high APR, attracting over 2,157 users who locked assets on the first day. The total amount pledged reached USD 109 million, with an APR of 37.68% during the first settlement period. The highest single-user earnings were 6,500 ZK, making it the most profitable launchpool in the market that month.

High Trading volume & High KYC Verification Rate

HashKey Global experienced a significant 173% increase in daily trading volume, reaching USD 348 million, with a cumulative asset balance of USD 105 million, up 338% month-over-month.

In May, 2,763 users participated in mining events, and 1,251 users had a monthly trading volume exceeding USD 5 million. The platform also gained 28,500 new registered users, with 12,810 new KYC applications submitted.

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is one of the flagship global digital asset exchanges under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority with the potential to provide mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, and staking.

Disclaimer: In compliance with local regulations, HashKey Global does not offer services to individuals in the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and certain restricted countries or regions. This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be distributed or relied upon by individuals in Hong Kong. This material does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any financial products, nor should it be considered as investment advice. Investing in digital assets involves risks. Investors should not make investment decisions based solely on this press release, but should carefully evaluate their suitability to participate in any investment products based on their own investment experience, investment objectives, financial situation, and other relevant conditions.

