  • 2 mins read

Hashed's LUNA portfolio crashed from $3.6 billion to $3k

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Korean cryptocurrency VC Hashed missed over $3 billion from LUNC.
  • The company had bought 30 million LUNC, which is currently worth about $3k.
  • Regardless, the VC firms want to raise more funds to invest in GameFi projects.

Terra’s LUNA debacle three months ago severely impacted the cryptocurrency market, resulting in billions of dollars lost. Besides individual project investors, now rebranded as TerraClassic (LUNC), many corporate investors also incurred significant losses amid the token’s crash. 

Hashed missed $3 billion from LUNC

Hashed, a South Korean cryptocurrency venture capital firm, bought 30 million LUNA tokens during the early stage of the project, according to the CEO, Simon Seojoon Kim. The company’s LUNA position rose to almost $3.6 billion when the token reached its all-time high in April 2022, at $119.18. 

A month later, the $3 billion position vanished as LUNC began suffering a heavy crash alongside Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, UST. Hashed’s 30 million LUNC tokens are currently worth around $3,000 at the token’s current price of $0.0001015. This represents an over 99% decrease from the ATH.

LUNC YTD graph coinmarketcap

Hashed plans to raise funds for GameFi

Despite the ugly experience with Terra, the Korean VC company is dismayed from investing in cryptocurrency startups. In a report by Bloomberg, Kim disclosed that the company intends to raise a third venture capital fund during H1 2023, especially for projects in the GameFi space. 

“In the tech sector, there’s no such thing as a portfolio that guarantees success, and we make our investments with that in mind. We believe in the community’s growth, and that has never changed,” Hashed CEO.

With blockchain and the NFT technology, video games would become increasingly interconnected with the real economy, says Kim. This could create “a vast number of jobs as assets are exchanged between the virtual and real worlds,” he added.

In December, Hashed raised about 240 billion won ($180 million) in VC fund. Kim said the company had invested more than half of that investment fund. 

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

