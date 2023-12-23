Bitcoin (BTC) $43008.1 +0.08%
Hashdex partners with BitGo as Bitcoin ETF hopefuls await SEC decision



Contents
1. BitGo secured as custodian in uncommon agreement
2. SEC meetings and decisive deadline loom
3. Hashdex Bitcoin ETF awaits regulatory green light
TLDR

  • Hashdex, a Bitcoin ETF hopeful, chooses BitGo as its custodian, deviating from the common trend of partnering with Coinbase.
  • Recent SEC meetings with ETF applicants, including Hashdex, indicate a potential openness to approvals, with a final deadline for amendments set on December 29.
  • The cryptocurrency community awaits a decision by January 10, 2024, with optimism rising for the approval of the first spot bitcoin ETF, marked by Hashdex’s strategic move and diverse custodial approach.

Hashdex, a potential issuer of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), has updated its paperwork, revealing BitGo as its chosen Bitcoin custodian. This development comes amidst the fervent anticipation within the cryptocurrency community for the approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States early next year.

BitGo secured as custodian in uncommon agreement

Hashdex’s amended S-1 filing discloses a partnership with BitGo, a departure from the trend where the majority of ETF applicants have opted for agreements with crypto exchange Coinbase. This atypical decision positions Hashdex uniquely among the over a dozen applicants, emphasizing the company’s strategic diversification in custodial arrangements.

SEC meetings and decisive deadline loom

The disclosure follows a recent meeting between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and representatives from several ETF applicants, including industry giants such as BlackRock, Valkyrie, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Ark. These interactions took place with regulators setting a final deadline for amendments to applications on December 29, signaling the critical juncture in the SEC’s decision-making process.

As applicants fine-tune their proposals, addressing intricate details such as cash creation for ETFs and engaging in discussions with the SEC, the heightened activity implies a potential openness from regulators towards granting approvals. The SEC’s verdict on the applications, including Hashdex’s, is expected to be unveiled by January 10, 2024. Notably, sources suggest that an announcement may be made in the early days of the new year.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF awaits regulatory green light

It is essential to know that with the SEC signaling a willingness to engage with proposed amendments and specifications, optimism has surged regarding the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF in the near future. The dynamics of custodial arrangements, as evidenced by Hashdex’s collaboration with BitGo, add an intriguing dimension to cryptocurrency investment products.

Overall, Hashdex’s strategic move to partner with BitGo as its bitcoin custodian marks a departure from the prevailing trend in the ETF space. As the SEC deadline approaches, the industry awaits a potential breakthrough in the form of the first spot Bitcoin ETF approval, with Hashdex positioned uniquely in this unfolding narrative. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

