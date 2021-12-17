TL;DR Breakdown

• New DeFi project shakes up crypto trading around the world.

• The decentralized finance website promises exchanges with low payment fees.

Crypto trading is growing faster than expected, so much that a new DeFi platform has been developed for enthusiasts. Recently Hash Brown Swap company, which has been researching and creating solutions in DeFi for a long time, launched its HBSwap project that offers support to the financing market.

The announcements suggest that HBSwap, the interface that will revolutionize the world of decentralized finance, aims to give equality to banks and offer better use towards the global financing market. The company wants to create a financial society where enthusiasts have the same rights despite being in different countries.

HBSwap: a revolutionary DeFi website

Since the official HBSwap announcement, speculators in crypto trading have thought that the platform would revolutionize the market. The interface is easy to access because it need not be downloaded and installed on people’s phones or PCs. But HBSwap will serve as a crypto exchange where people can trade tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Binance Coin without problems.

The DeFi project will allow the partition in token liquidation and serve to participate in credits for cryptographic gains with ETH or BTC. HBSwap also opens the way to the SCO project to save, give away, sell and even exchange cryptos among family members. This project under the name SCO will be available on Launchpad shortly.

The new DeFi interface has its token, HBS, which has a purchase value of $0.018 and, according to reports, will remain that way. Although it maintains a strong link with the Ethereum network, it was born from several Blockchains.

Details about the HBS token from the HBSwap website

Among other details that come to light about the DeFi project and its native token, HBS is that the crypto can be traded through PancakeSwap and Uniswap. This decentralized finance platform was solidified on MASFI to enter the public Blockchains list.

People who dare to use HBSwap can exchange their cross tokens, such as Bitcoin – Tether and Binance Coin – Tether, with tokens from other Blockchains. These transactions between cryptos are completed in less than 3 seconds with a commission rate of 10 cents per move.

Among other details, the DeFi website will enter with OTC trade and management funds that will last from 30 days to over six months. HBSwap will also support other decentralized Finance projects linked by API; a clear example is fiat transactions, investments in games, trading with non-fungible tokens, etc.

These novelties will dominate the decentralized finance interface in the new digital market. HBSwap will gain fame in the next few weeks, so it would be ideal to sign up for your system today.