Hackers hijack BNB Chain X account to push meme coin, airdrop

The X account belonging to the official BNB Chain has been hacked and used to market a meme coin linked to Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and a bogus airdrop campaign. The Chinese account of Binance verified that the handle of @BNBCHAIN was hacked, and users should not like new posts.

The account issued a warning that the official English-language BNB Chain account has been hacked. Attackers promoted a memecoin featuring CZ just two weeks after the creator commented that meme coins carry “utility” of memecoins.

Along with the meme coin push, hackers shared links for free reward distribution through an airdrop event.

One fraudulent post stated that users could receive early access to $BSC rewards if they participated within 24 hours. The links implicated in this scam led to phishing websites to acquire wallet credentials via Wallet Connect prompts.

CZ warns about BNB Chain account compromise

CZ responded directly on his personal X account, asking users to stay vigilant. He confirmed that a Binance security team had reached out to X, asking to suspend the compromised account, and is also working on takedown requests for the phishing domains.

“The @BNBCHAIN account is compromised. The hacker posted links to phishing websites. Do NOT connect your wallet,” Zhao wrote, reinforcing his standard SAFU warning.

He advised followers to exercise caution on all fronts, even when it is on official channels.

Wider pattern of crypto account breaches

The BNB Chain hack is one among a series of high-profile social media hacks in 2025. In February, the account of Pump.fun was stolen to advertise a fake governance token, and the account of a WIRED journalist was used to advertise a meme token.

In March, the former president of Ghana, John Mahama, had his X profile used to advertise a fake Solana-based token called Solanafrica. In April, there were further cases where the account of a UK government minister, Lucy Powell, was hacked, in promotion of a fake community token.

Following the breach, BNB fell 1.83% to $1,010 but managed to find support above the $1,000 support zone. Despite the setback, bulls still successfully defended the key level as the broader market headed into October on a positive note, with a brand given to it by traders: “Uptober” after a resilient September.

On the other hand, BNB Chain saw the biggest inflow ever of stablecoins in a single 24-hour period. BNB also had a major breakout, and the $780-$800 resistance zone is now solid support. Analysts are pointing out that as long as the token is still trading above that range, momentum is heading toward higher price targets of $1,100 and $1,200.

