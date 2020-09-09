Hackers have managed to break into the accounts of Call of Duty: Warzone players, locking them out from accessing the popular online game. To release the account, the hackers are demanding Bitcoin ransom from the victims. Users’ complaints to the team behind the game received slow to no attention according to reports.

COD players forced to pay a Bitcoin ransom

Following a recent report by Motherboard, several COD players were locked out from playing the game, as they no longer had access to their gaming account due to the hack. The victims didn’t fail to raise complaints on the issue to Activision, the team of developers behind the popular online game.

However, no solid effort has been made by the devs to resolve the issue, or to help players avoid the need of paying Bitcoin ransom to the hackers. As per the report, complaints forwarded to the team are receiving slow attention. Sometimes, Activision does not respond to their requests.

One of the victims who shared his experience said:

“I turned it [Warzone] on one day, and my account was logged out, and I couldn’t sign in with my credentials, so I made a new account because I could not get in contact with Activision support, which I’m so mad about.”

Victims open new accounts to avoid paying Bitcoin ransoms

As the victims narrated in the report, the hackers changed their original email address used in the accounts immediately the gain access to it. Afterward, the attackers reached out to them either through Twitter or the changed email address, asking them to pay a Bitcoin ransom to regain their account else they lose it forever.

In the case of a Twitter user, GOHGAMER, the hackers said:

“If you want our help to prevent leaking your data [sic] and information and bank account, etc., and help to get your account back clarity need pay 400$ in below address.”

At the time of the report, it was noted that the BTC addressed has amassed about $12,000 in Bitcoin ransom.