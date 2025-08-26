FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHEURMiCA

Greece tightens rules for crypto business as firms brace for 24% tax on services

3 mins read
792679
Greece tightens rules for crypto business as firms brace for 24% tax on services

Contents

1. Greek crypto platforms face rigorous licensing
2. Athens is serious about crypto oversight
3. Greece to slap crypto services with 24% VAT
Share link:

In this post:

  • Greece has adopted stricter crypto market regulations.
  • Athens aligns its cryptocurrency rules with EU standards under MiCA.
  • Greek government prepares to tax capital gains and impose VAT on crypto services.

Financial authorities in Greece are imposing stricter rules on the country’s crypto sector to meet European standards and step up the game in curbing money laundering and tax evasion.

The new regulations, which bring more checks and closer monitoring, come ahead of important decisions on taxation in Athens, expected to hit both crypto companies and their clients this fall.

Greek crypto platforms face rigorous licensing

Greece has adopted a tougher licensing regime for digital asset exchanges and wallet providers that will make it much harder for such entities to obtain authorization.

The updated framework, introduced by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), aligns national rules with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, the local press reported.

The amendments, already published in the official Government Gazette, overhaul the way businesses can enter Greece’s crypto market, the To Vima weekly highlighted in an article on Monday.

Under the stricter rules, applicants are required to pass a rigorous licensing procedure, which starts with a preliminary meeting with regulators. Then they must submit a company dossier, complete with a business plan, the newspaper unveiled, emphasizing:

“Businesses are no longer able to simply open an office in Greece to operate.”

Crypto platforms are also expected to share detailed information about their shareholders and managers, and explain the mechanisms they have adopted to ensure customer protection.

See also  Kraken meets SEC to discuss tokenized stocks and trading system

The full review of an application may take up to 40 working days and missing documents will result in its return. Providers who fail to secure a Greek license will be barred from offering services in the country.

Investors will be able to assess available crypto services before committing any funds, To Vima noted while pointing out:

“Even large international exchanges serving millions of users, such as Binance, will need to comply with the new framework to continue operating in Greece.”

At the same time, successful applicants will be granted what officials described as a “European stamp of reliability” that should boost user confidence.

Athens is serious about crypto oversight

With the latest regulations, Greece also seeks to strengthen oversight of the industry, mainly in terms of preventing the legalization of illicit money and tax evasion.

Crypto-linked capital flows will be closely monitored by the Hellenic Anti-Money Laundering Authority (HAMLA) and the Independent Public Revenue Authority (IAPR).

The two agencies will be able to conduct checks to establish the source of funds involved in crypto transactions and freeze digital assets in the case of suspicious activities.

In one such case earlier this year, Greek authorities blocked a wallet on a local exchange holding coins allegedly stolen in the $1.5 billion Bybit heist, as reported by Cryptopolitan.

See also  Pennsylvania House sees bill to ban public officials from owning Bitcoin and digital assets 

Regulators intend to employ advanced tools to trace flagged cryptocurrency transfers and identify potential money laundering schemes.

Recent meetings between the HCMC and the HAMLA indicated the Greek government is serious about supervision in the crypto space. The meetings held in January after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to regulate the “dubious” crypto market, stating in front of his cabinet members:

“We aim to bring order to a largely ambiguous and unregulated domain.”

Greece to slap crypto services with 24% VAT

The regulatory push comes as Greece prepares to shape its tax policy regarding crypto operations as well. Important decisions will be made this fall.

A special task force has already prepared its recommendations – tax on capital gains starts at 15% for private investors and will likely be higher for legal entities. Citizens may be obliged to report digital asset holdings on their annual income tax returns.

Financial authorities are also considering slapping 24% VAT (value-added tax) on some crypto-related services, To Vima noted. Mitsotakis is expected to announce the final tax rates during the Thessaloniki International Fair next month.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan