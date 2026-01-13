Grayscale mulls adding over 30 crypto assets to future investible digital asset offerings

Asset manager Grayscale is considering adding over 30 digital assets to its diverse collection of future investible offerings. The asset manager aims to update this “Grayscale Crypto Sectors” list at least every 15 days after the end of each quarter, as its team reevaluates additional digital assets.

Grayscale also disclosed that its list of investment products is subject to intra-quarter changes as it reconstitutes some multi-asset funds and launches new single-asset products. Assets can be included in the Grayscale Product portfolio without first listing them on the Grayscale Crypto Sectors table if a decision to include an asset is made intra-quarter.

According to the asset manager, creating an investment product involves a multifaceted process that requires careful consideration and thorough review. The process is also subject to the company’s internal controls, regulatory considerations, and custody arrangements, among other factors.

Meanwhile, not every asset under consideration is guaranteed to be turned into an investment product. Grayscale may explore additional assets beyond those included in the Assets Under Consideration list for potential inclusion.

Grayscale considers APT and nine others under smart contract platforms

The asset manager’s team said on January 12 that it is considering adding ten digital assets under the smart contract platforms sector. These include crypto assets that serve as the baseline platforms upon which self-executing contracts are developed and deployed.

The assets under consideration in this category include Aptos (APT), Arbitrum (ARB), Binance Coin (BNB), Celo (CELO), and Mantle (MNT). Others are Monad (MON), Toncoin (TON), Polkadot (DOT), and MegaETH.

Under the financials category, which includes crypto assets that seek to deliver transactions and services, Grayscale is considering adding Ethena (ENA), Euler (EUL), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Jupiter (JUP). The other are Kamino Finance (KMNO), Lombard (BARD), Maple Finance (SYRUP), Morpho (MORPHO), Pendle (PENDLE), Plume Network (PLUME), and Sky (SKY).

Grayscale is also considering the addition of digital assets to its Consumer & Culture category, which encompasses crypto assets that support consumption-focused activities across various goods and services. The three assets under consideration are ARIA Protocol (ARIAIP), Bonk (BONK), and Playtron.

The asset manager is considering adding at least seven more digital assets under its AI category, which includes crypto assets that support the development, production, and application of AI technology. These include Flock (FLOCK), Grass (GRASS), Kaito (KAITO), Nous Research, Worldcoin (WLD), Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Poseidon.

Grayscale is also considering adding five assets under the Utilities & Services category, which includes crypto assets that deliver practical and enterprise-grade functionalities and applications. The new digital assets are Wormhole (W), DoubleZero (2Z), Jito (JTO), Geodnet (GEOD), and Layer Zero (ZRO).

Grayscale plans to list more crypto product shares on a secondary market

The asset manager is also planning to have shares of new products quoted on a secondary market. Shares of specific Grayscale products, such as OTCQX, have already been approved for trading on a secondary market.

However, Grayscale cautions that investors should not assume new products will gain such approval. According to the asset manager, the U.S. SEC and FINRA may have questions regarding the status of the product’s underlying digital assets under the federal securities law.

Meanwhile, Grayscale is not considering adding more assets under the Currencies category, which includes crypto assets that serve as mediums of exchange, units of account, and stores of value. The assets currently under this product suite include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Zcash (ZEC), and XRP (XRP).

On the other hand, Grayscale further believes that new capital entering the crypto space in 2026 is likely to come primarily through spot ETPs. Global crypto ETPs have seen net inflows of approximately $87 billion since the first Bitcoin ETPs were introduced to the U.S. market in January 2024.

