Grayscale hints at BNB and HYPE ETF filings with new Delaware statutory trusts

Grayscale has registered new Delaware statutory trusts that list CSC Delaware Trust Company as their registered agent. Although the company has not publicly announced any future plans for the trusts, speculation suggests the firm may be preparing for potential BNB and HYPE ETF filings.

U.S.-based crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments has registered new Delaware trusts. The registrations are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand the diversity of crypto investments for its customers.

Delaware records reveal that the trusts list CSC Delaware Trust Company as their registered agent and were registered on January 8. Trust registrations have historically been among the first steps that investment managers take when preparing to roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) before filing official applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, these registrations do not guarantee any future ETF filings.

Grayscale reportedly prepares for BNB and Hyperliquid ETF listings

Speculations hint that Grayscale is preparing to submit applications for BNB and Hyperliquid ETFs. As of the publication of this article, Grayscale has not commented on the registration or provided further details regarding the possibility of the incoming ETFs. However, Delaware trusts are often attributed to administration arrangements rather than regulatory milestones. Asset managers have established these entities in the past to streamline future filings when appropriate listing conditions are met.

In its December 2025 monthly report, the asset manager expressed a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in 2026, citing improved regulations and a growing demand for crypto assets from institutions and large organizations. In the report, Grayscale claimed that the outflows witnessed on ETFs towards the end of the year and the beginning of 2026 were mainly tax-driven. Complementing data from Sosovalue shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs witnessed outflows worth $398.95 million on January 8, marking a three-day streak of negative flows.

Grayscale’s potential expansion outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum demonstrates that the crypto ecosystem is growing at the institutional level. Hyperliquid’s inclusion, despite its late arrival, also suggests that larger players may be showing interest in low-cap crypto assets and emerging projects.

Hyperliquid launched in 2023 and has already secured its place among the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. A previous Cryptopolitan report highlighted that the exchange wrapped up 2025 with a revenue of $844 million and onboarded more than 600k new users that year.

Grayscale’s GDLC receives SEC approval to list on NYSE Arca

In September 2025, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received regulatory approval from the U.S. SEC to list on the NYSE Arca. The fund holds a collection of crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

The regulator had approved its application months prior, but withheld its listing. Bitcoin constitutes 72% of the fund’s assets, while Ethereum claims second position with 17%. XRP and Solana have smaller allocations, worth 5.62% and 4.03%, respectively, while Cardano has the least allocation, totaling 1%. The commission announced that the listing will allow investors to gain exposure to volatile crypto assets in a regulated environment.

In September last year, ETF analyst Nate Geraci applauded Grayscale for fighting for the industry against the U.S. SEC during Gary Gensler’s leadership. Geraci predicted that Grayscale’s actions, alongside Trump’s pro-crypto administration, will soon open the floodgates for crypto ETFs.

Grayscale offers numerous ETFs that provide investors with exposure to a diverse range of crypto assets. Its NYSE-listed Bitcoin ETF GBTC has $14.81 billion in Bitcoin holdings, while the Bitcoin mini-trust ETF (BTC) has $4.38 billion in net assets under management. The firm’s Ethereum fund, ETHE, holds Ethereum worth $2.73 billion, while its ETH staking ETF has $2.26 billion in net assets under management as of the time of this publication.

